VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Vance Air Force Base is the first place many enlisting in the Air Force will find themselves stationed, and with that comes an unfamiliarity with life on a military base.
But through a community made up of spouses of those training and working on base, there is a network of people who go to great lengths to make sure those who are stationed at Vance, and their spouses, find ways to be comfortable.
Pearl Laxague and her husband, 1st. Lt. Jeffery Rattrey, have been stationed at Vance since 2021. Her husband has been a student in Undergraduate Pilot Training in that time, and Laxague has been able to make an impact by helping other spouses find comfort at the Enid base.
She said when her husband first arrived at Vance AFB in May 2021, she was getting a large number of emails and text messages from people at Vance, whom she hadn’t met, suggesting things in which she could become involved on base.
She said at the time she felt a bit overwhelmed by the amount of outreach and didn’t get involved in anything until she had been on base for a few months.
“When I got here, I actually didn’t go to a single spouse event for the first three months, and it didn’t feel like me,” Laxague said. “My husband knows I had multiple jobs through college. I worked my butt off and was involved with anything I possibly could, and I’m not good at sitting still. So it felt wrong, and I actually reached out to Meg Hughes and told her to put me on the board. I needed someone to push me, because if I just sat around I wasn’t going to go.”
She said she became Meal Train coordinator — helping organize meals to be delivered to those in need — before she had been to a single event organized by Vance spouses.
It was an appointment that was near to her heart. Before her dad passed away in November 2020, meals were delivered to him three times a week for eight months through a meal train. She said she wanted to do that for others who needed it, and she stayed in that position for about a year.
Laxague also was instrumental in helping set up Vance Spouse Space, an area on base for spouses to maintain an office area to work, with space to interact with other spouses in similar positions.
She said the group met to discuss a plan to create the space, funds were approved for paint and a group of women was painting the next day.
Laxague said the experience of getting involved has been invaluable to her, something she wants to relay to others who are new to Vance.
“It gave me something to do, it gave me purpose. I don’t know if it’s what I thought I was going to do, but I’ve met so many amazing people throughout it,” Laxague said. “Spouses of enlisted and instructors and just everyone on base. I’m just glad that I can leave something here for other people, so that when they first get here they don’t go through those three months of not getting involved.”
Laxague said she believes she has grown a lot by being so involved, but she never dreamed she would be as involved as she has become.
“I legitimately thought when I signed up that I was just going to buy the paint and show up,” she said. “But it just became one of those things where it was easy to have someone representing each part of base. It’s just been bigger than I thought it was going to be.”
Laxague and her husband are going to move to Germany this summer to be stationed near Ramstein Air Base. She said her husband will fly the C-21, also known as the Learjet 35, in Germany, and the post is a minimum of three years.
Through their experience of being new to Vance, Laxague said she plans to be just as involved with their new base in Germany, and she doesn’t plan to wait to begin.
“I’m jumping in head first. I think that especially with him starting to fly more regularly, having a plane and having a community, it will be just a little different,” she said. “I just keep telling myself, the sooner I jump into things, the sooner I’m comfortable, the sooner I can have people come and visit.”
She said there are learning curves for both military personnel and their spouses when joining an on-base community.
“Pilot training is so stressful for everyone, and I know the base is more than just pilot training,” Laxague said. “But we came from a base in Massachusetts that was all engineering, and that’s what my husband did for his year before we came here.
“So I’ve just always been curious about all the things that happen on base, and this base is just smaller than what we came from. But I come from a small family, so I thought this was going to be a small family, and it would be great, but when you go through a stressful situation like pilot training, and illnesses and births, all these things that happen, it just strengthens the community.”
Laxague said Vance Air Force Base is always changing for the positive, and although she is leaving she knows the impact made by the community of spouses on base will remain.
“I think it is a pretty powerful thing, that. Yeah, it is a transitional base because people are coming for training, but the amount of growth that each individual has when they come here can impact the community in such a large scale,” Laxague said. “I love seeing more military spouses gain confidence and understanding what their spouse is doing and how to understand all of these things that I feel you need to learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.