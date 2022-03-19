ENID, Okla. — Since 2009, local and area veterans have been able to go to the Veterans Affairs clinic in Enid, rather than making trips to Oklahoma City.
“Services available at the Enid clinic are primary care, mental health, eye screening, tele-dermatology, and we will soon have tele-audiology,” said Melissa Overfield, acting public affairs officer with the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System. “We have 2,467 enrolled veterans in the Enid catchment area.”
When the clinic opened in late-2009, VA contracted with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to operate the facility. That has changed, Overfield said, and the clinic now is a total Veterans Affairs project.
According to va.gov — the Department of Veterans Affairs website — the Enid clinic’s work with mental health covers a range of services, including help for addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and OCD.
“If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support,” according to the website. “All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.”
The clinic also provides primary care.
“Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations,” according to the website. “They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.”
The clinic is in Enid Health Center, 915 E. Garriott. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (877) 576-8291.
The announcement that Veterans Affairs was creating an Enid clinic came in 2008. The late Craig Vance, a Navy veteran, and the late Clyde Spence, a retired Army general, were instrumental in the effort to bring the clinic to Enid.
