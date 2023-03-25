ENID, Okla. — Fifteen years ago University Place Christian Church placed a sign in front of the church that read, “A Century of Serving God and Humanity, 1908-2008.”
Since that time, things have changed. University Place’s oversized building, necessary decades ago, has become less so as time passes.
The original University Place was founded in 1908, the year after Phillips University began. When Phillips University closed in 1998, it affected the amount of people who attended the church just across the street from the campus.
The original Disciples of Christ church already had served a variety of diverse populations, so then-head pastor Jerry Galbraith thought it made sense to offer space in the church for other denominations.
He began offering the church building for up-and-coming congregations in the early 2000s.
The practice continues with the church today.
“We rent to three other churches so we can keep up the building and continue with our church,” said current Pastor Vera Porter.
The three churches that rent space are the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus, a Spanish-speaking church; Emmanuel Assembly of God, a Marshallese-speaking church; and Holy Cross Enid, an English-speaking Orthodox Catholic church.
The churches meet at different times and in different places in the church, a large building with a full basement, spacious sanctuary, smaller chapel and roomy classrooms.
“We have made this work for everyone,” Porter said.
Porter who is from the Bay area and owns a home in San Francisco, was stationed in the Air Force in Strategic Air Command on the West Coast. She retired and went to work for the city of San Francisco as one of the first black female police officers before getting a master’s degree in public administration and criminal justice.
Porter came to the Enid area to take care of a sick grandparent and decided to stay. She has been with University Place off and on for 13 years, saying she loves working with the church members and that everyone pulls together to make it work.
University Christian Church serves a breakfast Sunday morning that is open to the public at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 in the east sanctuary.
Faith in Christ Jesus Pastor Francisco Cuellar leads his noon worship service on Sunday in the east Sanctuary. They have been using the church since 2007.
“This church has been a good place for us because most of our Hispanic people live on this (east) side of town,” Cuellar said. “Everyone is welcome, and we have a separate youth service.”
He said his goal is to help Hispanic children to be strong in the word of God because it is a confusing time.
Cuellar moved to Enid from California and worked as a chef at Oakwood Country Club.
“We are very happy to be here sharing space with diverse groups of people. It is an honor,” he said.
Holy Cross meets at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the east chapel, with Father James Neal leading the congregation, which began meeting at University Place on Jan. 1, 2023.
Neal started a street ministry at Government Springs Park four years ago. He is a licensed pastor and civic leader and said his small group is growing.
He said he wants to help give a voice to those who don’t believe they have one.
“We (as a society) don’t want to give rights to people who are different, who are too complacent and quiet,” Neal said.
Holy Cross worships and prays together based on love, he said, and is now at home where they gather at University Place Christian Church.
Emmanuel Assembly of God has met at University Place since March 2015. At that time the church was known as Anji Yokwe Assembly of God. Worship is noon Sundays in the west wing, room U-11.
Both Galbraith and Porter said the arrangements promote unity within the Christian faith and that fostering diversity is important; people should not be intimidated by new and diverse congregations that are starting in Enid and across the nation.
Congregations that once met at University Place Christian Church but have moved on to their own spaces include Zoe Bible Church, an independent, charismatic Pentacostal church; Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai, a Spanish-speaking Disciples of Christ church; Seventh-Day Church of God, which has Saturday worship; and Faith Ways Church of Christ, an LGBTQ affirming church.
