ENID, Okla. — United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma Executive Director Dan Schiedel sees his organization’s purpose as “taking care of folks and helping people, giving them a hand up instead of a hand out.”
He knows the benefits firsthand as a runaway teenager, drop-out and alcoholic who eventually would go to college in his late-20s.
“I thank God there were United Way agencies that helped me through my trying times,” Schiedel said. “You don’t understand it unless you have gone through it. I don’t share much about it — it’s part of my past — but all those experiences that I had as a youth and young adult helped me become a better executive director.
“As someone who understands other people’s plights and challenges, I’m hopeful that I can be of assistance to them, not only personally but more of a congregational larger impact through our partner agencies.”
Schiedel saw the United Way impact after conducting an organizational class at Tyson Foods.
An employee there told Schiedel how he once was homeless but was able to use services such as the Salvation Army, where he was able to find an apartment and a vehicle and a job.
“His life was turned around,” Schiedel said. “In my work, I’ve heard other great testimonies about how people’s lives have been impacted and changed.”
Serving NW Oklahoma
There are 15 local agencies that worked with the United Way — Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of Oklahoma City, Cimarron Council of the Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross serving Northwest Oklahoma, Community Development Support Association (CDSA), Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Loaves and Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Thayne A. Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid and North Central Oklahoma (RSVP), Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
United Way serves not only Enid and Garfield County but 17 counties overall from I-35 to the east and Kingfisher to the south and north and west through the Panhandle.
The parent agencies make applications for financial assistance that total up to $1 million-plus, Schiedel said. He estimates the local United Way can handle “a little more than half of that.”
“Hopefully, in the next couple of years, we can change some of our strategies and be more efficient and effective and generate more revenue and income to help support these agencies.”
Meeting United Way goals
The United Way was able to meets its fundraising goal for 2020-21, Schiedel said, but it was difficult.
Normally, United Way would see anywhere from 70% to 80% of its fundraising goal from employees of participating companies. With jobs being either lost or wages reduced because of COVID-19, Schiedel had to depend more on donations from major donors.
Campaign chairmen Kyle and Alex Williams were able to secure just more than $200,000 in matching funds. The UW received a $25,000 grant from ADM for food pantries and banks. Mid-Continent helped with laundry and hand soap and other sanitation supplies to distribute through churches and food banks.
Food banks such as Loaves and Fishes had an 114% increase in food distribution. To offset the costs, a number of donors raised $127,000 for additional COVID relief.
United Way supplied some 25,000 masks through non-profits and churches. It set up a COVID communications group including the city of Enid, Enid Public Schools, local hospitals, Garfield County Health Department, law enforcement and Garfield County Emergency Management that meets “just to touch base” every Monday.
“We have a wonderful community that has been so supportive of taking care of folks, Schiedel said, adding a “lot of qualitative and quantitative analysis” goes into who gets what.
There are site visits to partner agencies to see how they use funds. They talk with CEOs, board members and staff about whether they are meeting the mission goals. All of that is included in Schiedel’s report.
COVID crisis impact
A budget allocation committee made up of volunteers will take in consideration information from the reports. They will sit down and use a long-time formula to rank the needs of each agency. That committee makes it recommendations to the executive committee and board which has the final approval.
If additional funds are available, United Way offers one-time, venture grants for a specific purpose. Because of COVID, none of those grants were given out this year.
To add to the challenge, many fundraisers organized by United Way and its agencies were canceled this year. Those can generate anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000.
“We actually gave out more money to our partner agencies than we did last year,” Schiedel said. “We tried to focus the additional funds on where they would have the greatest impact.”
Funds are needed for the Enid YWCA women’s shelter and for youth education, for example.
“We try to be more proactive than reactive,” Schiedel said. “We want to invest in the preventive. We hope to see them have a better quality of life where they will not need the services provided by a lot of non-profits and other agencies.”
Bacon Bash
The fundraising was helped by a healthy stock market, due to which “individuals have been more free to share their good fortune.”
To help offset losses — including the popular chili cook-off that has netted $25,000 to $27,000 in past years — United Way decided since COVID-19 numbers are down it will host a Bacon Bash April 23 at Independence and Maine, next to Stride Bank Center. Instead of chili, cooks will show off bacon recipes.
Hanor Farms is donating 25 pounds of bacon for each entry. Fifteen chefs have signed up, but Schiedel hopes to have another five to 10. There will be $1,000 in cash to the top five winners. Each chef will have 300 individual samples. Tickets are $10.
“We hope we can make a little bit of money off it and not lose money,” he said. “We’re still looking for sponsors. It usually takes time for an event like this to take off. This will be great for people who love bacon.”
United Way was able to have its annual golf fundraisers last September. Schiedel said that raised $30,000, but he wants to generate $60,000 this year.
“We’re hoping to have every golf cart being used,” he said.
Day of Kindness
United Way will participate again in the National Day of Kindness. Because it falls on a Saturday this year — Nov. 13 — it’s being moved to Nov. 12 locally, Schiedel said.
“Everybody likes to get out of the office on a Friday and be kind to folks, whether it’s providing a meal through a drive-through or providing resources such as towels, hygiene kits, food or whatever,” he said.
Stuart Nissan donated a van last year so Youth and Family Services could help teens commute. Mid-Continent donated soap and liquid detergent to 256 day care centers across the area through CDSA.
“That day is focused on letting our neighbors reach out to help people every day. You get a lot of people involved. It’s a wonderful time to do it just before the holidays.”
God opens a door
Schiedel came to the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma in 2017 after running the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority for four years. He had taught at Rogers State in Claremore and worked for public TV in Wyoming; Springfield, Mo.; and Vermillion, S.D. He has earned bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota.
He had “wanted to do something different” after his father died in 2016. He said he waited “on God for five months” before he got a call from Enid Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd inquiring if he was interested in the UW executive director’s position.
“I feel like the community has adopted me and my family as a transplantee Enidnite. We had been praying to God to open the door to where he wanted me to be,” Schiedel said.
He has tried to “be involved in just about everything” to build a community foundation of support.
“You need to understand the heart of the community, whether it’s education or the ministerial alliance … all the different things that tie the community together. It all intertwines in some way. You try to help as many people as you can.”
‘Juggling things all the time’
Schiedel said the agencies have done a good job of helping people, whether it’s checking on shut-ins to make sure they have food and medical attention or having an impact on prenatal care, creating a diaper bank or helping with parental literacy as CDSA has done.
Some other agencies and their offerings include BTW center mentoring services, RSVP looks after seniors, Youth and Family Services providing a support system for children and their families and Salvation Army working closely with Hope Outreach, Forgotten Ministries and Street Outreach Services for help with the homeless and unsheltered.
“Cheryl Ezzell does a super job at the CDSA,” Schiedel said. “She and her staff have been very sensitive and very thoughtful. The unsheltered coalition meets monthly to touch base and provide services until they are no longer unsheltered.”
The UW has worked with other agencies such as 211 to provide information for the needy. They are the lifeline for those who might be homeless and don’t know where to turn. The 211 directory lists all the agencies and churches.
“We get calls every day from different sorts,” Schiedel said.
With just one assistant, Schiedel said he has to be both administrator and fundraiser.
“You’re juggling things all the time,” he said. “You drop one thing and then pick up another. It’s a challenge. COVID hits, and it’s what do you do next? I thank God that we have been really organized with all of our agencies to be able to be responsive to that.”
Because of COVID, fundraising continued for 2020-21 until March. Now it’s time to start 2021-22.
“It’s non-stop,” Schiedel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.