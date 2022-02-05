On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — Tyson Foods is helping feed thousands of people in Northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

In April 2020, Tyson teamed up with RSVP of Enid and local volunteers to distribute 40,000 pounds of protein to 42 nonprofit agencies and churches as part of a $13 million commitment made by the food company to help feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the Community Pantry Program has grown, and now 283 contacts — from Hazelton, Kan., to Oklahoma City and Woodward to Kaw City — pick up food once a month that Tyson gives away. The program has grown so much it prompted the installation of a freezer unit at RSVP of Enid last week to further the efforts.

“The idea is to see how much good we can do with good food,” said Phillip Kennedy, who serves as the chaplain at Tyson. “That’s our whole mission here with this — to help our communities that are challenged with food.”

Responsibility to provide relief

According to the company’s website, Tyson, which owns and operates facilities in more than 100 communities across the United States, is “deeply committed to relieving hunger in the nation and lending a helping hand to communities affected by food insecurity.”

A combination of efforts — including product donations, awarding hunger relief grants and, at the local level, initiating community food pantries — attack the problem of hunger on multiple levels.

Kennedy said the Community Pantry Program is the first project of its kind in Enid and was started when a Tyson corporate employee devised a plan to help give away food by establishing points-of-contact, like RSVP of Enid, in local communities and installing freezer units, if needed, for the points-of-contact to distribute to more agencies in the area.

“We believe that we have a responsibility to our communities where our plants are and where our people work,” Kennedy said.

‘No person goes hungry’

Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid, said it’s a blessing that Enid is home to a Tyson distribution center so food donations are in close proximity.

Baker said 282,000 meals were distributed from Tyson last year, adding Enid has the third-largest distribution of products in the nation.

The collaboration with Tyson has been incredible, Baker said, especially as it has expanded to include the new freezer unit, which will be more accessible to the contacts involved in the Community Pantry Program, which include food banks, churches, homeless shelters and senior centers.

“Tyson’s idea was to make sure that no person goes hungry, and to watch this happen … and watching their mission come to life is pretty incredible,” Baker said.

Tyson also has done more work in Enid to help with hunger relief, including last summer when the company, in a partnership with Feed the Children and Americold, launched a 10-city tour across the U.S. to help feed families in rural communities and supplement nearly 2 million meals to families experiencing food insecurity.

On Sept. 30 in Enid — the last stop on the tour — Tyson held a distribution event with local community partners and gave away boxes of non-perishable food; essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products; and more.