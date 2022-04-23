ENID, Okla. — Businessman and community volunteer Jason Turnbow has filled many positions in Enid and continues to find more ways to serve his community and state.
The Enid native, a husband and father of three, is the vice president for commercial lending at Security National Bank, chairman of the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and a regent for Northern Oklahoma College.
Turnbow grew up in Enid, returning in 2009 after time away during college and his early career.
“We weren’t looking to move back to Enid,” he said, “but the opportunity to be back around family and old acquaintances and friends in the business world here was a good opportunity.”
Getting involved
Turnbow comes from a family of businessmen and business owners. He didn’t originally plan to go into banking but was on a path toward accounting and, later, marketing. Regardless, his banking career has proven successful as he has ascended the ranks throughout his 20 years in the field.
“While my dad, brother and I don’t own our own business, we have always had the entrepreneurial drive,” Turnbow said. “Being in banking helps feed that for me. We get to work with other businesses and help them make it work and grow, whatever their needs are. I enjoy doing that.”
Besides in his career, being involved in the community and proactively working toward improving things is important to Turnbow. He got his start volunteering in Enid, serving on the Enid Public School Foundation, becoming president of the board before his kids were even in school at EPS.
“For me, there were a lot of opportunities to come in and make an impact right away as a young person,” Turnbow said. “When we were in OKC, we wanted to be active and dipped our toes in it, but it was hard to really break through. Enid was a place that was really easy to break through. When we came back, we were welcomed and were encouraged to get involved.
‘A positive person’
One of his accomplishments during his time on the foundation was the addition of Smartboards in every classroom.
“That was back in 2010-11. ... Some of them already had them, but we filled the gaps with a big campaign, then we moved into scholarships for the kids who are taking concurrent courses at Enid High. We did scholarships for students to help with all of the books and fee expenses associated with concurrent (classes).”
He said one of his greatest joys as a part of the foundation was delivering annual teacher grants. Now, Turnbow is a new regent for Northern Oklahoma College and will be able to affect education in the state on a more systemic level.
“I am not one to complain about stuff,” said Turnbow. “You hear complaints about your town or school, but I try to drown that out. I’m a positive person. I would rather get involved and do something about it — actually putting my effort toward actually making the difference.”
Leading by example
Turnbow is currently the Ward 2 representative for the Kaw Lake Funding Oversight committee and serves on the Autry Education Foundation board, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma board and the Commons Continuing Care Retirement Community Members.
Turnbow’s wife, Torry, serves on the board of education for Enid Public Schools. The Turnbows are members of First United Methodist, and even their daughters are involved in extracurricular groups and volunteering.
Martie Oyler, who is involved in similar organizations, said that Turnbow is a blessing to Enid in so many ways as he brightens a room with his smile and positive demeanor.
“I have had the great pleasure of serving with Jason on several boards and at our church,” she said. “He is a kind and generous person that has the ability to bring the best to any situation. Jason leads by example with thoughtful and intentional involvement.
“He is one that I am always pleased to see and look forward to serving with, such a dependable and faithful servant,” she added. “His family is very important to him and he sets a great example for his three amazing daughters, he and his wife Torry are exceptional, involved parents.”