Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&