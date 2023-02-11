ENID, Okla. — Triangle Insurance Co. has been protecting Oklahoma’s food supply since 1916. The business started out as Farmers Cooperative Grain Dealers Association of Oklahoma to ensure that farmers could compete with large grain markets.
“We were formed as an association to create a solution for grain marketing,” said Mandy Cross, Triangle’s current president and CEO. Triangle strived to meet the unique needs of Oklahoma cooperatives struggling to find adequate coverage at a competitive price.
By the mid-1920s, Triangle partnered with Union Equity Cooperative Exchange out of Texas.
“It’s because of that relationship, there is grain storage here [in Enid],” Cross said. “[Triangle] facilitated that.”
Triangle Cooperative Service Co., as it was known then, moved out of marketing grain and securing rail cars by the mid-1950s and moved into selling insurance.
“There was a need for grain insurance,” Cross said. The Enid company began covering commercial agribusiness, including elevators and cotton gins. The goal was to insure commodities that needed storage, handling and processing.
By 1992, Triangle Insurance Co. had evolved into a direct insurance market for large commercial farms, feed mills, farm stores and fertilizer dealers.
“It’s a unique niche. Triangle is one of the few companies that does this, and the only insurance carrier (in the U.S.) focused on commercial agribusiness,” Cross said.
Triangle has expanded its operating territory, too. Still headquartered out of Enid, with about half its workforce in this area, Triangle now serves 26 states throughout the country, with field agents in 11 of those states.
The purpose of being in North Dakota to Texas and Colorado to Georgia is to fulfill the promise of being there where customers need Triangle most, Cross said. They also approach every claim with a sense of urgency and fairness with the goal of returning customers to operational status as quickly as possible.
“We are a co-op ourselves, focused on service,” Cross said. “There is no calling tree. A receptionist always answers and a crew walks the customer through the process.”
Promotional materials for Triangle tout: “We believe in personalized, face-to-face interactions combined with a hands-on, common sense approach to loss control and underwriting. This provides flexibility to our customers and has proven successful, resulting in an A- ‘Excellent’ financial rating from A.M. Best.”
The insurance company is proud of its customer service that is now over a century old, Cross said.
In late January, all 116 employees spent a week in Enid at Autry Technology Center for a strategic company meeting.
“Everyone reported in,” Cross said. “We know who they are.”
Sally Wall, who heads up the creative and branding for Triangle, said despite that Triangle is rapidly growing in size, employees feel like the insurance company is small.
“We are very close and family oriented,” she said.
Several employees in the Triangle office are the offspring of long-time customers, Cross said, and many are from Northwest Oklahoma. Most of those who have joined the team hail from Oklahoma State University thanks to the university’s strong agricultural emphasis.
Triangle desires to remain grounded in its agricultural roots and is governed by a board of directors who are agricultural leaders, such as farmer-producers, cooperative managers and regional officers.
“We invest heavily in community and harvest talent here,” Cross said. “Plus we promote from within for management.”
Cross, who assumed leadership of Triangle four years ago, aims to continue to grow the insurance company and expand its reach.
Over the last 30 years, Triangle has been building capital “to expand our footprint throughout the United States,” she said. “We’ve grown 40 percent and hope to double in size.”
The company offers more than commercial ag insurance, with a variety of policies; exclusive service products today include compliance solutions, human resource solutions and employee group benefits.
“We are the product,” Cross said, adding that Triangle Insurance Co. isn’t an insurance agency that sells others’ products. “We pay the claims and accept the risk.”
As Triangle was born out of need more than 100 years ago, the company plans to continue to meet that vision.
“It’s unique,” Cross said. “People love what we stand for and who we represent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.