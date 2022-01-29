ENID, Okla. — Enid’s outpatient surgical center has made several strides in recent years to adapt to new challenges in the health care industry, as the line between hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers has continued to thin.
Minor procedures and surgeries that do not require an extended stay often are performed at ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), which Enid Surgery Center administrator Greg Leap said offers patients both convenience and access.
“You’re not waiting hours and going through a lot of processes to get to your surgery,” Leap said.
Patients usually are discharged within hours after spending time in one of the four operating rooms or two procedure rooms at the surgery center, 1133 W. Willow.
Some may stay the night in one of two available overnight rooms, but Leap said the number of patients staying overnight at the center has gone down — as outpatient procedures have become more minimally invasive, coupled with advancements in anesthesia.
Surgical fees range between 40% to 60% less than the costs for the same procedure at a hospital’s outpatient department, according to the center.
“Health care is expensive, and I think the case for ASCs is clear for patient safety but also cost-effective care,” Leap said. “The important thing for any patient to remember when they’re planning a surgical procedure is to consider their options.”
Specialized services
Enid Surgery Center — state-licensed, accredited and independently owned by 10 local physicians — has about 30 doctors on staff who specialize in a dozen fields such as cardiology, gastroenterology and urology.
Doctors on staff commonly have privileges at multiple facilities in the area, Leap said.
Physicians will reach out to complete a credentialing application, he said, then a specific list of procedures is requested and approved by the center’s governing board for each of the doctors.
About 5,000 surgeries are performed each year, Leap said.
The most common procedures the center has performed, Leap said, include surgery for cataracts, colonoscopies, EGDs, prostate biopsies, pain management injections and stimulators and general surgeries such as hernia repair.
The center has developed new techniques to support many of these services, such as investing in new microscopes and phaco machines for cataract treatment, pacemakers and loop recorders and laparascopic towers for gallbladder surgeries.
Expanding their businessIn the coming weeks, Enid Surgery Center will finish an expansion on the south side of the building to supplement its sterilization process.
The sterile processing department’s new 500-square-foot area, along with renovations to the current building, will give the center more space to install equipment such as large instrument washers and sterilizing autoclaves.
Doctors at the surgery center use a variety of instruments to support implants such as hip, knee and shoulder replacements, many of which are only newly covered under Medicare. These instruments then all need to be taken to the center’s decontamination area.
“When you think about a total joint replacement case, the number of instruments and processing for that procedure is higher than your typical surgery,” Leap said.
Leap said ASCs also tend to have lower infection rates than hospitals do.
“It certainly improves our capacity to support more of these cases as they continue to shift to ambulatorily service centers,” he said of the new addition.
Helping in a crisis
As the COVID-19 pandemic quickly meant U.S. hospitals had to prioritize admitting and treating COVID-positive patients, nearby ambulatory service centers began picking up the slack for procedures they weren’t already doing.
In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services created a program called “Hospitals without Walls,” allowing hospitals to transfer in-house outpatient services to outside facilities and bypass federal requirements. In June 2021, the Enid Surgery Center decided to participate in that program, allowing elective procedures that didn’t require immediate medical attention such as cancer biopsies or orthopedic procedures.
The center picked up some outpatient procedure care, Leap said, but not anything inpatient.
“We just didn’t know how this thing was gonna go,” he said about Enid’s hospital capacity crisis. “Luckily, (reaching maximum capacity) didn’t become the case, but we certainly were prepared to work with the hospitals to support the community.”
That program will continue as long as the federal public health emergency is in place, which the Biden administration extended two weeks ago for another 90 days, the day before its Jan. 15 deadline.
