ENID, Okla. — From sporting events to concerts and banquets, Stride Bank Center is a place of entertainment for community members in the area and beyond.
And that is the overall goal of Stride Bank Center, said General Manager Jeff Bemis.
“It’s is a great place to come and meet and be entertained,” Bemis said. “We want to entertain Enid and give the community a place to come and meet.”
Stride Bank Center, a 5,000-seat facility owned by the city of Enid and professionally managed by Oakview Group, opened in June 2013. The Convention Hall has the Grand Ballroom that breaks down into three different rooms, the Nick Benson Ballroom that also breaks down into a couple rooms and three spaces on the fourth floor.
Additionally, Stride Bank Center has another side: the Arena, which can be used for anything from banquets to basketball games or concerts. Three suites can be found in the Arena that can be used for small meetings.
Located at 301 S. Independence, SBC also has “first-class food and beverage capabilities,” allowing for custom menus from continental breakfasts to five-course meals.
Since opening nearly a decade ago, 523 events in total have been held at the center.
Last year, more than 68,000 people entered Stride Bank Center for all of the events held there. Bemis said he hopes that number will increase throughout the next few years following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bemis, who’s been with SBC since July 2022, said the 12-staff team there works hard to bring different events to Enid.
“Little Big Town — the agency reached out to us. Tracy and Clay — the promoter reached out to us,” he said, “but then at the same time, I’m reaching out and grabbing everything that we can get. … We’re a small group, but we’re constantly working.”
The most recent event held at Stride Bank Center was country music icons Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, along with Kimberly Kelly, sharing the stage and performing Friday.
Other recent events were the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class A Area Basketball tournament and one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s inaugural balls, which was held in early January.
Upcoming events include several Enid Outlaws basketball games, the Harlem Globetrotters at 7 p.m. on March 24, a Casting Crowns concert at 7 p.m. on March 31, comedian William Lee Martin at 7 p.m. on April 29 and a Little Big Town concert at 8 p.m. on May 18.
A full calendar of events can be found at https://stridebankcenter.com/events.
“If there’s a show here, support it. Buy tickets ,” Bemis encouraged community members. “We can’t do what we do without that. We want to entertain. We want to provide that community meeting place, but to do that we have to have people who buy tickets — and we have those people. … But stay home, come to shows here, buy our tickets and come be entertained.”
For information about Stride Bank Center, call (580) 234-1919 or email info@stridebankcenter.com. The Box Office, on the second floor on the Convention Hall side of the building, can be reached at (580) 616-7380 or tix@stridebankcenter.com.
