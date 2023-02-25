Northwest Oklahoma offers a diverse range of outdoor activities for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.
Beacon of white
Great Salt Plains State Park north of Jet offers camping and RV facilities, fishing and hiking trails. Waterways and the lake offer picturesque landscapes, and the salt deposits — left over from an ancient inland sea — are a ripe place to find fossils. Adjacent Salt Plains Wildlife Refuge provides crystal digging during certain months of the year, and the refuge is a migratory spot for many types of fowl and great for watching birds and other animals year-round.
Shining beauty
Gloss Mountain State Park, located less than an hour west of Enid, is another popular destination for hiking and exploring. The sweeping area features large, red buttes that gleam in the sunlight due to the selenite crystals that cover them. This park has a highlighted trail to the top of Cathedral Mountain, where visitors must ascend the stairs to hike the flat top. It also has a pavilion, handicap-accessible trails, monuments, picnic areas and restrooms.
Underground wonders
Alabaster Caverns State Park near Freedom offers a unique outdoor adventure for those looking to go spelunking, as well as educational and experiential programs, like the Bat Wing-Ding and the kaleidoscope tour. Visitors can take a guided tour of the world’s largest gypsum cave that is open to the public — with an average temperatures in the 60s during the hot, summer months — or go wild-caving with a group. The park also offers RV and tent camping options.
Park of possibilities
Roman Nose State Park is teeming with underground springs, waterfalls and shallow wading creeks and pools for people of all ages to enjoy. The park, close to Watonga in Blaine County, features an 18-hole golf course; miniature golf; an outdoor pool; hiking; and biking trails; horse trails; kayak and paddle boat rentals; tent sites, tepee camping and RV hook-ups; and fishing in Lake Boecher. There also is a lodge and cabins for overnight stays and a General Store, with food and supplies. Park officials provide regular activities, such as stargazing, guided hikes and classes like dutch-oven cooking.
Fun in the sand
Little Sahara State Park near Waynoka is a must-visit for those looking for an adrenaline rush. The park boasts 1,600 acres of rolling sand dunes, ranging from 25- to 75-feet high, providing a natural roller coaster experience for ATV and dune buggy enthusiasts. After a ride, visitors can enjoy park amenities such as picnic areas, RV campsites and hiking trails. Visitors can bring their own ATV or rent one off-site by a private vendor.
Oasis in the plains
Boiling Springs State Park near Woodward is a tranquil oasis surrounded by the open plains. The park offers hiking, camping, fishing and a swimming pool for visitors to enjoy. The area also is home to wildlife such as deer and wild turkeys.
Unique locales
In addition to outdoor activities, visitors can also explore charming towns in the area, see an original sod house, a governor’s mansion and fish, enjoy water sports and watch the prairie dogs at Canton Lake.
Commented
