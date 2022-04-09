Toles quote ❝This is the way that I can represent the church in the world. I’m not wanting (community members) to see me — I’m hoping they see God. ... If even one person stops and thinks about God, then it accomplished something.❞ The Rev. John Toles, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

ENID, Okla. — The Rev. John Toles has a mission of visibly representing God to the Enid community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church decreased as online attendance increased, and meetings were conducted via Zoom. Because of this, Toles wanted to do something to make God’s presence more widely known.

Toles, who has been with St. Matthew’s since 2015, began donning his black cassock for the public to see.

“This is the way that I can represent the church in the world,” Toles said “I’m not wanting (community members) to see me — I’m hoping they see God. ... If even one person stops and thinks about God, then it accomplished something.”

The road to St. Matthew’s

Toles, a Louisiana native, said although he’s “what they call a cradle Episcopalian,” he never would’ve imagined he’d end up as “Father John.”

“I still think God’s joking,” he said with a laugh.

After high school, Toles graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989 and worked for a marketing firm in Dallas.

During this time, Toles said he didn’t have a strong relationship with God. He had left a Christmas Eve Mass when he was a senior in high school and didn’t step back into a church for more than a decade.

Then, he read two books in a series by Frank Peretti and related to one of the characters in the second book.

“(Sally Beth Roe) lived and experienced many of the same things I did and was thinking the same way I was thinking, and on page 321 of that book Sally Beth Roe got saved, and so did I,” Toles said. “From that day on, I have wanted to serve the gospel. My prayer from almost that day forward was that I could be on the front line however God desired for me to serve.”

In 1996, Toles moved to Montana and became active with St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he first began preaching before receiving the call to ordained ministry.

Toles received his Master of Divinity from Nashotah House in 2004. Following this, Toles accepted a call to serve three congregations, eventually growing to five, in Southwest Montana.

At the beginning, Toles said he was trying to be who he thought he was supposed to be and preach the way he thought he was supposed to preach.

“I think it’s very much like writing,” he said. “When you first start writing, you’re oftentimes, I think, copying other people and their styles, but eventually you find your own voice.”

Toles eventually found his voice and describes his sermons as “preaching to himself first” and as having more sincerity and honesty.

Toles has written two books: “The Journey” and “The Golden Fistula: A Father Anthony Savel Mystery.” He’s working on another one called “The Marble Finger.”

In 2009, Toles began working on his Doctorate of Ministry and graduated in 2012. He had been looking at positions in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas — jokingly saying he wanted to live somewhere warmer — when he saw the open position at St. Matthew’s.

“When I was looking for this job, I came at it from the perspective of getting asked to the prom,” Toles said. “You don’t wait around — if somebody asks you, you say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ You don’t see if you’re going to get a better offer. (St. Matthew’s) was the first one to offer. ... I had come down, interviewed and met a good many people, and I really, really loved the people.”

‘Taking you to Jesus’

Serving in St. Matthew’s has been a blessing for Toles. During his second year, Toles and the rest of the clergy decided to give 10% of the funds that come into the church back into the community.

Almost $200,000 now has been given back through various grants, with Toles saying the funds have helped pay for lunch programs at an elementary school and supported an after-school program, Catholic Charities, Advance Soccer Complex and Enid’s newest art installation Sugar High.

Recently, St. Matthew’s hosted a baseball clinic for youth in the community, putting baseballs in and gloves on the hands of 100 children and baseball caps on their heads.

Events like that, Toles said, help St. Matthew’s to better reach those in the community.

“We didn’t put a Bible in their hands, but we put access to community and friendships,” he said. “We’re trying to model what it means to be Jesus in the world, and I’m pretty sure Jesus would like baseball.”

St. Matthew’s, Toles said, is a “broad church.” Some services are “more low-church” and other services have organ music and incense — “more high-church.”

“Figuring out how to do church with us can be challenging at times, but once you figure it out — and there’s always someone willing to help — ... it is very peaceful to know there is a nice flow that’s ultimately taking you to Jesus.”

Services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. every Sunday and at 12:15 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Matthew’s, 518 W. Randolph. Morning prayer is offered at 10 Monday through Thursday. All services are available on St. Matthew’s YouTube channel for virtual viewing.

Being a priest isn’t always easy, Toles said, especially because there’s so much competition for people’s time — for their souls.

“That’s really what it comes down to — a competition for people’s souls,” Toles said, “and the world is good. It’s got all kinds of things to offer that the church can never offer. ... We’re not here to entertain, and the world wants to be entertained a lot.”

But that’s why Toles is there, he said, as he loves to preach the gospel, teach others and challenge people to go deeper with their faith.

“I like to watch people engage with God and with their faith because it begins to change who they are and how they relate to the world,” Toles said. “If nothing else, it makes them think about it. ... (Planting seeds) is my job. ...

“If you’re not changing any body’s life, it doesn’t matter at all, so if we’re changing lives — affecting people with the gospel and through proclamation in more than one avenue, more than just simply preaching — we’re doing just fine.”