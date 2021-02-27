ENID, Okla. — Through a year of pandemic, and all the challenges it’s brought, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has not only adapted to the crisis but continued to grow its services and medical staff.
“2020 was a very challenging year in health care,” St. Mary’s CEO Krista Roberts said. “We are all excited to be moving forward in 2021, and we remain optimistic it will be a better year.”
One of the greatest challenges of the pandemic, Roberts said, has been getting people to continue coming in for needed medical evaluation and treatment, as fears of the coronavirus kept many away from clinical settings.
“One of the things that has been difficult for us to watch is when people delay seeking health care services, and then it turns into a life-or-death situation,” Roberts said. “The body is a complex system, but often it will signal you when something is not right or not working correctly, and I would encourage people to not ignore those signals and to seek care as appropriate, because our chances of reversing a disease’s progress are much better with earlier intervention.”
As the pandemic continues, Roberts urges people to seek needed medical care, and to have confidence in safety measures taken by medical staff.
“The hospital is a very safe place to be,” Roberts said. “The emergency room is a very safe place to be, and physicians’ clinics are a very safe place to be. We take lots of precautions, and there is no reason someone should delay receiving care if they’re not feeling right or they’re feeling ill.”
Rewarding year
Despite the challenges of the last year, Roberts said her team “has received many accolades” due to their “commitment, dedication and teamwork for excellence in all we do.”
Honors received at St. Mary’s in 2020 included: being named One of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, placing St. Mary’s in the top 8% of 4,191 U.S. hospitals offering emergency services; being named one of the 100 Best Hospitals for Best Patient Experience by Women’s Choice Award; a LeapFrog A safety rating; St. Mary’s Family Birth Place recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Health with a Spotlight Award; the St. Mary’s Wound Care Center recognized with National Honors for Clinical Excellence; the Rehab Center recognized in the top 10% out of 868 inpatient rehabilitation facilities for outcomes data; Neurology Services moving up to Gold Stroke PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Quality Achievement Award, from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association; and being named a Top Workplace in Oklahoma for the fourth year in a row.
Roberts said the honors are “especially meaningful, given all the challenges we’ve faced as a team and as an industry.”
“Even though it was a very challenging year, obviously still a lot of great things and great recognitions occurred,” Roberts said, “and I am just really proud of everyone and their commitment to high quality care and the culture of our organization.”
Making moves
During 2020, St. Mary’s invested in the Stealth Navigation System for Ear, Nose and Throat applications, which will be utilized by Dr. Tim Jones to perform virtual endoscopy and view sinus cavities otherwise impossible to view with a typical endoscopic procedure.
Dr. Chris Lee is now offering robotic hysterectomies, using the hospital’s DaVinci Robot, which is billed as reducing recovery time and pain and less blood loss.
The DaVinci Robot previously was used for general surgery, and Roberts said the hospital is continuing to consider new applications for the technology.
At the Center for Rehabilitation, staff launched in late 2020 a new pelvic floor program, which helps patients with a number of pelvic floor conditions, including incontinence.
Also in 2020, St. Mary’s relocated its cancer center to the Parkview Medical Building, as the oncology program “continues to grow to meet the needs of Northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas,” Roberts said.
Going virtual
The rigors of meeting patient needs during a pandemic also led to increased use of telemedicine options in 2020.
Rehabilitation services now are offered by Zoom for those who feel uncomfortable coming into a clinical setting during the pandemic.
“A lot of St. Mary’s Physician Associates also launched tele-health options,” Roberts said. “I think with COVID, people obviously still had health care needs, and we found alternatives to the traditional way of delivering them, for primary care and specialty care.”
Roberts said she expects many of the innovations in using technology to provide remote patient visits will remain in place after the pandemic to give patients in rural areas greater access to care without long travel times.
Coming on board
Looking forward in 2021, St. Mary’s is launching use of a new Robotic Orthopedic Surgical Assistant (ROSA), a development Roberts said she and her team are “very excited about.”
“St. Mary’s and our surgeons have a very strong reputation for providing outstanding orthopedic care,” Roberts said, “and this is another step in our commitment to the community to make sure we’re providing the best technology available.”
Roberts said the ROSA system uses data collected before and during the surgery to allow the surgeon to create a better-fitting orthopedic implant.
Dr. James Stough also now is offering a new outpatient surgical procedure for patients who suffer from recurring ankle sprains.
On the physician recruitment front — a continuing challenge for hospitals in rural and small urban markets — Roberts said St. Mary’s had a good 2020, bringing on board Dr. Tayyaba Ali, psychiatrist; Dr. Renah Gibson, family medicine; Dr. Rebecca Lewis, family medicine with obstetrics; Dr. Chris Hutchinson and Dr. Melanie Hutchinson, family medicine with obstetrics; Dr. Tim Jones, ENT facial reconstructive plastic surgery; Dr. Michael Grossman, gastroenterology; Dr. Morgan Pollard, pain management; and Dr. Blake Parsons, interventional radiology.
Brittany Whittaker, ARNP (Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner), joined the outpatient practice of Dr. Dennis McIntyre, internal medicine, in 2020, and Roberts said St. Mary’s has a pediatrician committed to joining the team in 2022.
Through all the challenges and successes of the last year, Roberts said the one constant has been the dedication of the team at St. Mary’s.
“I’m really proud of the resilience, and energy and personal commitment of all of our team,” Roberts said, “as we went through an extremely trying year, both physically and emotionally.”
