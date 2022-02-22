On the path forward 2022: Bulding a resilient community: ALL NWOK, AG AND ENERGY STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — A developing drought that left 2021 with Oklahoma’s warmest December on record is cutting into potential growth for the state’s staple crop.

Depleting moisture in the ground is affecting production of wheat, which is by far the most profitable — and most versatile — of Oklahoma’s cash crops, according to Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.

Josh Bushong, area agronomist specialist for Garfield County’s OSU Extension Office, said the cool-season forage species would have thrived in the record-warm December 2021, but needed soil moisture was absent.

“This year, the drought prevented that,” Bushong said. “One could argue it was more of a double-edged sword because the drought compounded the issue.”

A good portion of the state — mostly Western Oklahoma, including the Northwest region — is experiencing extreme drought, the second-worst category reported by U.S. Drought Monitor.

Wheat is forage king

Wheat pasture has grown to the top of popular forage species over the past couple hundred years, owing to its nature as both a crop and a forage source for livestock.

Farmers across the state usually produce around 4.5 million acres of wheat — upward to half of that is grazed or at least dual purpose, Bushong said.

“The sooner we can get it up and growing in the fall, the better,” he said. “We might be able to have a forage system where we put it up the whole year and not have to graze at all.”

Growers are able to get nine months of the annual wheat yield, while in colder-climate states like North Dakota, production is limited to the summer, he said.

“Oklahoma’s unique in that it’s diverse across the state and has a lot of ecosystems,” Bushong said. “We’re at that stage where our winters aren’t too severe.”

Seasonal grazing

Oklahoma’s variety of soil types, precipitation amounts and temperature gradients means many forage species, including wheat, are managed for pasture and hay, according to the extension service.

These forages are divided primarily into cool- and warm-season species that go dormant during their respective off-seasons, as well as types of perennial legumes such as alfalfa — broad-leaf plants that turn nitrogen from the air into nitrate in the soil.

Wheat as the top forage is trailed by other cool-seasons such as cereal rye, oat and barley. Warm-season forage, meanwhile, include crabgrass, sorghum and bermuda grass.

Much of the pasture goes to the state’s stocker cattle industry — owners bring in calves to graze on the forage and then go to grain feed lots.

The archetypal, rolled-up barrels of hay that sit on open fields are used throughout the winter, Bushong said.

Alfalfa also is used for foraged hay in Northwest Oklahoma, he said, noting that it’s, ironically, the most-produced crop in the county of the same name northwest of Garfield.

“It’s weird how that worked,” Bushong said.