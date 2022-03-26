ALINE, Okla. — “The truest form of the remaining Plains history today is the sod house,” says Renee Trindle, curator of Sod House Museum, located along Oklahoma 8 about halfway between Cleo Springs and Aline, in Alfalfa County.
The importance of the sod house to the history of Oklahoma and the country is without question, according to Trindle. It had a primary role in two historic events that changed the landscape of the plains and the future of its early day settlers: the Homestead Act of 1862 and the invention of the plow.
Forging the plow
Fueled by a belief in manifest destiny, America’s westward expansion encouraged 600,000 families to travel west to claim 160 acres of land almost free. The Land Run of 1893, offered land across a large portion of Northwest Oklahoma. But there was a huge requirement: A house had to be built on the homestead within 6 months.
“It was imperative the settlers have shade and cover from the environment or they would not have survived,” Trindle said.
There were few trees, even less access to lumber, so pioneers turned to sod, adopting a Native American technique of using earthen materials for their homes.
Homesteaders built rectangular-shaped sod houses using bricks of grass with densely packed roots. Buffalo grass, Indian grass, prairie cord grass and wheat grass were ideal materials for building this type of earthen dwelling. A sod house would need about an acre of sod. This would require a huge amount of effort and work by a settler.
The settlers needed help in cutting bricks of sod so they could claim their homestead and give their family much-needed shelter. The answer was found in blacksmith shops where circular steel saw blades were dramatically curved, much like a sculpture or a work of art, to form a blade that could cut underneath the sod. There were other plow-builders, but the first documented blacksmith who invented an effective, patented sod plow in 1838 lived in Grand Detour, Ill. His name was John Deere.
The plow was made to shear sod and open rich Plains soil much as it does nearly two centuries later. Deere revolutionized American agriculture by developing and manufacturing a lightweight cast steel plow that improved the sod building process. A simple sod house could be built for less than $5 in a week.
Last sod house standing
Sod houses were built across the grass-covered prairies of the Great Plains region. One sod builder was an Oklahoma man named Marshall McCully. He built a two-room house of buffalo grass sod blocks in 1894 near Aline. After staking a claim in 1893, McCully first lived in a dugout in a ravine. The following year he constructed the sod dwelling.
McCully hitched his team to a fourteen-inch sod plow and split the grass into long rows. Using a flat shovel, he chopped the rows into eighteen-inch sections then laid the sod blocks like bricks to form the walls. To make the roof, McCully split poles from the few trees growing in the area and laid them across the top of the walls for rafters. Twelve inches of sod laid out on the rafters completed the roof. Unlike many sod houses, McCully plastered the interior walls with alkali clay.
That house stands today, protected by sturdier walls of the Sod House Museum.
“The plaster is the main reason the sod house has survived so long,” Trindle said. “It was used for many years by the family.”
His family lived in their sod house until 1909, and then it was used for storage until 1963. The soddy, as the structures were often referred, was acquired that year by the Oklahoma Historical Society, which used great foresight in saving the last original sod house in Oklahoma. The house is museum’s main feature and is accompanied by a collection of period pieces, tools, housewares and farm equipment, and even a cellar.
Worth the trip
“It’s exciting to see the traffic flow. Not only does the area have the sod house but nearby is Gloss Mountains, Salt Plains, the Little Sahara and the Alabaster Caverns,” Trindle added.
“Once a family who traveled to Tulsa from Washington, D.C., called to ask the route to our museum. It was the only reason they were traveling to this part of the state. I found it shocking.”
Trindle, who travels from her home in Kingfisher to her job, has been with the museum 13 years. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is closed on holidays.
