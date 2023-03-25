ENID, Okla. — Pam Howard, who has been manager of Shepherd’s Cupboard food pantry for six years, said the reason she does the work is simple: “To ensure the food insecure have food.”
“There are a lot of people who just don’t have food,” she said before a recent distribution day.
Shepherd’s Cupboard is operated out of Christ United Methodist Church, 2418 W. Randolph. Food pickup days usually are 9-11 a.m. the first and second Wednesdays of each month.
As manager, Howard is responsible for ordering food from Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, organizing volunteers and making sure distribution days go smoothly. She must keep track of how many families receive food each time, how many are children, how many are younger than 60 years old and how many are older than 60. In short, she said, she must “oversee the running of it.”
Howard said she sees the need for their work each distribution day.
“Last Wednesday (March 8, 2023) we had 189 families come through,” she said. “We usually have had 150 each week.”
Two factors played into the increase, Howard said.
“I think it’s because they ended the COVID SNAP, the additional food stamps they were getting, and the price of groceries.”
The federal government increased the SNAP allotment during the COVID-19 pandemic but ended the extra benefits after February’s issuance.
Most of the food Shepherd’s Cupboard distributes comes from the Regional Food Bank, although local companies and churches also donate, Howard said. Tyson Foods donated protein, she said, and Big Country Meat Market donated deer meat recently. Some local churches also donate canned goods and other items regularly.
Each family that comes for assistance receives bread; a sack of canned goods; a box of staples, such as cereal, crackers, pasta; as well as fresh produce and meat, Howard said. Milk and eggs are distributed as they are available.
Volunteers help get the food ready for distribution then work outside on pickup days to get the food to the clients’ vehicles.
Members of Willow View Church and Christ United Methodist Church make up the core of volunteers, Howard said. Sunday school members from Willow View come one Saturday each month to bag the canned goods.
Anyone needing assistance can call Howard at (580) 484-0774 or just show up on a distribution day. There is some paperwork to fill out, and an ID is needed, Howard said.
Anyone wanting to volunteer also can call Howard.
Shepherd’s Cupboard started around the year 2000 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 10th and Maple. The church closed in October 2019, but Shepherd’s Cupboard continued operating there until the end off 2020 and then moved to Christ United Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.