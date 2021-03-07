NORTH ENID, Okla. — The mission of the Chisholm Public School Foundation is “to offer donors an effective way to support unique, challenging and innovative projects and programs, which enhance educational excellence and increase community involvement in Chisholm Public Schools.”
That’s meant thousands in grants given to Chisholm Public Schools teachers over the years for items such as special teaching materials, a new academic team buzzer system, computers and equipment for the district’s more than 1,100 students.
That mission will continue this year with funds being raised in part with a bubble run, a first for the organization.
There will be a one-mile and two-mile run 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Crosslin Park, 1520 W. Oxford. Three machines will be placed along the running trail for participants, covering the trail with bubbles and foam.
Registration for the event can be found on the Chisholm Foundation Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/goforglowrun, and the organization’s website, http://www.chisholmfoundation.com, under the events section.
“We are also looking at having a couple of food truck vendors and other concessions,” Chisholm Foundation board member Nick John said.
The Bubble Run is being held in lieu of the Glow Run, which was a longtime fundraising event for the organization.
“We thought this would be a good way to raise funds for our school district and also allow for more social distancing to keep participants safe,” John said. “All the money raised from the events we host goes back into our school. It’s a way for our community to help provide our school with those items that may not be budgeted for.
“Recently the foundation has put a big emphasis on helping improve the technology. With virtual learning being utilized more and more every day, it was a huge success for the foundation to give our students the ability to learn in that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.