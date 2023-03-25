ENID, Okla. — Last year, Capt. David Brittle was asked what Enid would look like if the Salvation Army had never been there.
The question from a fellow Salvation Army employee got Brittle thinking.
“That started this ball rolling of, ‘Are we still sticking to the mission of helping others? Are we still preaching and teaching and being the hands and feet of Christ?’
“And that’s the thing,” he said. “We want to do what’s best for the person, not necessarily what makes us look good or makes us the means-all of that person, but how can we help that person move forward?”
Salvation Army of Enid (SAE) has been operating since 1904 and provides a myriad of free services to people in the area, all with the Salvation Army’s mission in mind: “preaching the gospel of Jesus and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination.”
Brittle said he isn’t sure what the city would look like without the Salvation Army of Enid, but he knows it has made a difference.
Programs like Spruce Up a Life and Angel Tree, both of which are held every year, help people in need, Brittle said, adding that 1,576 gifts were handed out to families this last Christmas. And, anywhere between 40 and 125 people go to SAE every evening for a free, hot meal.
“I could be biased, but I don’t think a lot of people would be where they are today without the Salvation Army,” he said. “Me, alone, if I didn’t work for the Salvation Army, I’d probably (still) be at an armored car company. The Salvation Army … made me start thinking, ‘How can I do more? How can I help more people?’ …
“I don’t know where we would be, but I always try to think of the people who we have helped.”
Helping people move forwardThe Enid office, located at 516 N. Independence, manages Salvation Army’s services for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Major counties.
In 2022, SAE served a total of 9,576 individuals. Its shelter can house up to 24 men and 12 women, is open year-round and also operates as cooling and warming stations, respectively, in the summer and winter.
Last year, 6,091 nights of shelter were provided to people. SAE also offers laundry services every day, handing out laundry detergent and hygiene items, and offering clothing vouchers, utility assistance and even reading glasses to those in need.
“There’s little things like that (we) can help out with — help people move forward,” he said. “We don’t look at it as a handout. It’s a hand up.”
SAE partners with other agencies within the community. Brittle said without those, there are things that would be harder to accomplish in Enid.
“But because of the community and people wanting to see others succeed, it makes it a little bit easier to help those that come in,” he said.
Locally, SAE partners with Community Development Support Association, Hope Outreach Ministries, the Lions Club of North Enid and Forgotten Ministries, and it is a partner of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Funding for SAE comes from private donations, grants and events like the Red Kettle campaign. Brittle said 100% of the proceeds from its “always busy” thrift store goes back into all of the programs and services.
“The thrift store is not a ‘get-rich, means all that beats all,’” Brittle said. “It’s how we pay for all of this, along with grants and partnerships and things like that — it’s how we move the ball forward.”
It also doubles as an outlet for those participating in SAE’s drug and rehabilitation program, teaching trade skills to clients.
“It’s that old adage — if you teach people how to fish, they can feed themselves,” he said. “We’re trying to teach everybody something.”
Upgrades in the works
The free, evening meals are handed out at 6 p.m. every day of the week, Brittle said. Anybody is welcome to partake, with no questions asked.
Last year, 26,463 meals were provided, and Brittle said with serving that many, more space is needed.
“So, we’re going to remodel the kitchen and bring it up-to-date,” he said, adding that 2,195 food boxes also were provided in 2022.
Brittle said SAE has begun raising money to build a new family unit to replace the current, 100-year-old one that has five apartments for families.
Around $135,000 has been raised so far to build the complex, and once that is done, Brittle said the plan is to remove the current building and add four more.
A portion of SAE’s roofs were fixed, and a new roof for the church was completed earlier this month. Additionally the church’s windows and doors, all more than 50 years old, were replaced.
Brittle said air conditioners, generators and heaters have been worked on, too, and SAE’s lobby recently was remodeled.
There are more upgrades Brittle has his eye on, including replacing the playground equipment at SAE. All of these upgrades, though, are important.
“It’s taking pride in where we are,” he said. “We’re trying to be a good neighbor to really help the place look nice when people show up. I know we’re not there yet, but we’ve made strides.”
One new endeavor SAE will pursue later this year is a fundraiser, which still is in the early stages of planning, to let community members know what’s going on there.
“It is solely to have community involvement outside of (the Red Kettle campaign) for projects and things around here,” he said.
Although an invite will be required to attend the fundraiser, Brittle said all community members can donate to the event.
Brittle said SAE wouldn’t be able to do all it does without support.
“If it wasn’t for our donors or those that come here and volunteer to help us do what we do … We couldn’t do it without the community,” he said.
‘Wonderful ... to work for’Brittle and his wife Capt. Amanda Brittle have been with SAE for nearly three years, having served prior in Sand Springs and Chickasha.
He said they both love the business side of the Salvation Army, which was founded in 1865, because if they “don’t do the business part, then there is no ministry.”
The job, he said, is fulfilling.
“I had to learn early on that I can’t help everybody,” he said, “but with the tools and the resources that the Salvation Army have here in Enid, there are a lot of people we can help.”
The Salvation Army serves in 133 different countries around the world and has been, Brittle said, “a wonderful organization to work for.”
“It’s a collection of people who want to help others,” he said.
Brittle said he’s always proud of SAE staff who handles everything that goes on there, all in the spirit of helping others.
“(SAE) staff do not work here for the money,” he said. “We have trained professionals who … can go anywhere, but the avenue of Salvation Army is an interesting and unique mission. It’s a different kind of ministry.”
Although the Salvation Army is a Christian charity organization, people aren’t required to accept the religion in order to receive its services.
“That’s the other thing I love about the Salvation Army. We do everything for free for all of our clients,” he said. “We don’t ask for anything in return, and there’s nothing expected.”
But, he added, he loves that he gets opportunities to share the message of Jesus with other people through everything he gets to do with the Salvation Army.
“This is how we are hands and feet,” Brittle said. “That’s the full circle of why we do what we do.”
