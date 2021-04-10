ENID, Okla. — “In a year where everything seemed different, our mission remained the same,” reads the opening statement for Enid’s Salvation Army’s impact report for 2020.
The Salvation Army’s overarching mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet the human needs in His name without discrimination.
To Capt. David Brittle, the commanding officer for the Salvation Army of Enid, that means meeting physical needs before the spiritual ones, such as food, clothing and shelter, per Matthew 25:35-40:
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat … I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me … Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
“We want to help,” Brittle said, adding there are no strings attached. The Salvation Army offers all of its services free of charge, requiring nothing in return.
‘Outside the box’
In 2020, Enid’s Salvation Army met the needs of 11,153 individuals, served 62,225 meals, provided 13,716 nights of shelter and handed out 2,038 boxes of food.
And even though the coronavirus pandemic forced them to step back and re-evaluate how to meet needs safely, they didn’t have to cut back or shutter services, Brittle said.
“We just had to think outside the box,” he said.
For example, Enid’s Salvation Army feeds the community every night at 6, 365 days a year.
Per the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines last year, they couldn’t serve meals from the kitchen and allow people to sit down to eat. So they resorted to making to-go plates and handing them out in the driveway, Brittle said.
“We took over for Our Daily Bread when they had to shut down,” he said, referring to Enid’s soup kitchen that feeds the hungry lunch on weekdays.
Another example is that Enid’s Salvation Army offers assistance in covering utilities of those who’ve fallen on hard times.
Last year it saw a surge in this service, as people lost their jobs or had work hours drastically reduced due to the pandemic. Again, per CDC guidelines, individuals couldn’t come inside to meet with the social services staff, so bills were paid over the phone, which had never been done before, Brittle said.
Unique services
Unique to Enid’s Salvation Army was a special program last year that provided for 588 households and paid out $120,000 in COVID-19 relief between March and November.
“We paid rent and/or mortgages for people,” Brittle said. “We stepped in and paid their bills.”
The Salvation Army of Enid is an emergency shelter, which has 40 beds, plus showers, lockers and laundry facilities.
Due to social distancing at the height of the pandemic, they had to remove some of the bunks, Brittle said.
“We do disaster all the time,” he added, “but never before in our own location.”
They resumed utilizing all their bunks and several cots too in February when a snowstorm and below-freezing temperatures swept over Oklahoma. Cots were set up in the dining hall which has resumed feeding 60-80 people a night inside — and in the dorms to allow people to have a warm place to stay since the shelter is equipped with a generator if even the power goes out.
“It’s a safe place so people don’t have to be on the street, in the cold,” Brittle said.
Beyond the basics
The Salvation Army of Enid also meets needs beyond the basics. As a licensed social service office, it can help individuals obtain an ID card; find housing, create resumes and apply for jobs, fill out paperwork such as medical assistance or disability, do taxes and learn about local resources such as Hope Outreach or Community Development Support Association.
Brittle and his wife are both ministers, and, as such, they counsel people, facilitating reunions and rekindling family relationships that could be broken because of bad choices and circumstances out of their control.
Some individuals who live on site are rehabbing with the Brittles, working to overcome addictions. They are required to participate in classes that teach them life skills such as budgeting, hygiene and parenting.
Enid’s Salvation Army serves as a community service site, too, so if someone from drug court needs hours, he or she can help around the building alongside volunteers and church groups. There is plenty to do, Brittle said, from sorting clothes in the Thrift Store, mowing and weed eating to cooking or serving meals.
No one pays for the services they receive, Brittle emphasized.
So how can the Salvation Army of Enid stay open and operate? The Salvation Army Thrift Store and donors is the answer he gives.
‘Trying to do our best’
Open every day but Sunday, the Thrift Store employs two staff members who work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The shop carries clothing, furniture and appliances — all of which is donated and welcomed more now than ever.
Those who’d like to financially donate can do so at any time, but “when you see the bucket [red kettles] at Christmas, put some change in,” Brittle said.
He said 84 cents of every dollar goes directly to the local services they provide, and the other 16 cents goes toward administrative costs including building utilities.
Brittle added he’s had the same salary the past six years, and no one employed by the Salvation Army receives bonuses.
“I love what I do,” Brittle said. “We are not trying to be the best, we are trying to do our best.”
To learn more about what Enid’s Salvation Army offers, to shop the Thrift Store, to make a donation or to volunteer in any capacity, stop by 516 N. Independence or call (580) 237-1910.
