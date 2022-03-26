Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge

Pelicans rest on the water near the dam as the sun sets at Great Salt Plains State Park.

SALT PLAINS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. — You don’t have to dig too deep to find something to do this spring at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge and nearby state park.

One of nine National Wildlife Refuge facilities in Oklahoma, Salt Plains is a destination for bird-watchers, wildlife-watchers, hunters, fishermen or gem-seekers.

The refuge is open from sunrise to sunset daily and is free to enter. The nearby state park, which offers camping, cabins, fishing and other recreational activities charges some fees for use.

The salt flats stand in the distance at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

Crystal digging

Colby Wyatt, the refuge’s administrative officer, said all of the refuge’s fishing areas along Oklahoma 11, and the northern portions where the creek flows into the refuge, open Friday, the first day of April.

“We do have a trail on the north side that opens up then,” he added.

Wyatt said the refuge’s crystal digging area also opens Friday.

No special permits are required to dig for crystals at the refuge’s westerns side, but guests must stay in the designated digging area. Pets are permitted but must be on leash.

Visitors are encouraged to start at the Visitor Center, located two miles south of Oklahoma 11 along County Road 720.

A female green-winged teal walks the shore of Sand Creek Bay at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

For the birds

Wyatt said a new event at the refuge this year will be a special draw-in youth turkey hunt.

“We haven’t had a turkey season for quite some time,” he said. “We’ve gotten the habitat back to benefit the turkey.”

Interested hunters will have to enter for a limited amount of spots.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some good results from that,” Wyatt said.

Bird-watchers will have a better chance of seeing more birds this spring but likely in fewer numbers.

Ducks rest on the water at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

“We’ve had some good variety this year, and migration seems to be going OK,” Wyatt said. “You’re going to see quite a few different birds but not in the numbers like during winter migration.

“Right now, the variety is good, but the numbers are low.”

The refuge’s designated eagle sights and hiking trails remain open throughout the entire year.

Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge was established March 26, 1930, as a place for migratory and breeding birds. The 32,197-acre refuge is located in Alfalfa County in Northwest Oklahoma, about 48 miles, or a 52-minute drive, from Enid.

A decorative cutout helps shield watchers to minimize disturbances at the Sand Creek Bay viewing area at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

More than 315 species have been documented, with a high diversity and abundance of waterfowl and shorebirds during fall and spring migrations. About one third of the refuge is a 13,000-acre salt flat, the largest within the central lowlands.

In addition to being habitat for more than 300 species of birds, the refuge has been designated a Globally Important Bird Area, a member of the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network and critical habitat for the endangered whooping crane. Spring and fall draw thousands of migrating waterfowl to the area.

“Come out and enjoy yourself,” Wyatt said.

The sun sets at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

Seeking crystals on the sand

How to dig for selenite crystals:

1) Use a shovel to dig a hole about 2-feet wide by 2-feet deep until you reach a wet, sandy area.

2) Use water that has seeped into the hole or pour from a bring-your-own container, and rinse the sides of the hole. This will wash away the soil from the crystals.

3) When you find a crystal, do not pull on it. Continue gently rinsing with your hand until it is free of the sand and clay.

4) Crystals are very delicate when wet. Allow them to dry before extensive handling.

Recommended crystal digging supplies include sunglasses, sunscreen, gloves, a gardening shovel, drinking and rinsing water, small bucket, container to transport crystals, change of clothing and shoes.

Sandhill cranes land at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.
Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge visitors center is a good place to start your destination trip to the area.
Recent prescribed burns have cleared the area surrounding the Eagle Roost Nature Trail.
Ducks take flight at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.
Ducks take flight at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

