SALT PLAINS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. — You don’t have to dig too deep to find something to do this spring at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge and nearby state park.
One of nine National Wildlife Refuge facilities in Oklahoma, Salt Plains is a destination for bird-watchers, wildlife-watchers, hunters, fishermen or gem-seekers.
The refuge is open from sunrise to sunset daily and is free to enter. The nearby state park, which offers camping, cabins, fishing and other recreational activities charges some fees for use.
Crystal digging
Colby Wyatt, the refuge’s administrative officer, said all of the refuge’s fishing areas along Oklahoma 11, and the northern portions where the creek flows into the refuge, open Friday, the first day of April.
“We do have a trail on the north side that opens up then,” he added.
Wyatt said the refuge’s crystal digging area also opens Friday.
No special permits are required to dig for crystals at the refuge’s westerns side, but guests must stay in the designated digging area. Pets are permitted but must be on leash.
Visitors are encouraged to start at the Visitor Center, located two miles south of Oklahoma 11 along County Road 720.
For the birds
Wyatt said a new event at the refuge this year will be a special draw-in youth turkey hunt.
“We haven’t had a turkey season for quite some time,” he said. “We’ve gotten the habitat back to benefit the turkey.”
Interested hunters will have to enter for a limited amount of spots.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some good results from that,” Wyatt said.
Bird-watchers will have a better chance of seeing more birds this spring but likely in fewer numbers.
“We’ve had some good variety this year, and migration seems to be going OK,” Wyatt said. “You’re going to see quite a few different birds but not in the numbers like during winter migration.
“Right now, the variety is good, but the numbers are low.”
The refuge’s designated eagle sights and hiking trails remain open throughout the entire year.
Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge was established March 26, 1930, as a place for migratory and breeding birds. The 32,197-acre refuge is located in Alfalfa County in Northwest Oklahoma, about 48 miles, or a 52-minute drive, from Enid.
More than 315 species have been documented, with a high diversity and abundance of waterfowl and shorebirds during fall and spring migrations. About one third of the refuge is a 13,000-acre salt flat, the largest within the central lowlands.
In addition to being habitat for more than 300 species of birds, the refuge has been designated a Globally Important Bird Area, a member of the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network and critical habitat for the endangered whooping crane. Spring and fall draw thousands of migrating waterfowl to the area.
“Come out and enjoy yourself,” Wyatt said.
Seeking crystals on the sand
How to dig for selenite crystals:
1) Use a shovel to dig a hole about 2-feet wide by 2-feet deep until you reach a wet, sandy area.
2) Use water that has seeped into the hole or pour from a bring-your-own container, and rinse the sides of the hole. This will wash away the soil from the crystals.
3) When you find a crystal, do not pull on it. Continue gently rinsing with your hand until it is free of the sand and clay.
4) Crystals are very delicate when wet. Allow them to dry before extensive handling.
Recommended crystal digging supplies include sunglasses, sunscreen, gloves, a gardening shovel, drinking and rinsing water, small bucket, container to transport crystals, change of clothing and shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.