ENID, Okla. — Rural Health Projects began in 1989 with the goal of improving access to and quality of health care services in rural Oklahoma. Thirty years later, that goal remains part of its diversified mission statement.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of RHP becoming a 501©3 organization, said Executive Director Allison Seigars. The nonprofit began as an Area Health Education Center (AHEC).
“There are AHECs in every state,” Seigars said, “but most people have never heard of them. Their role is to recruit, train and retain health professionals for underserved areas, like rural communities. They do some community education, but that’s not their main role.”
Rural Health Projects is now an umbrella organization for a variety of grants and contracts. The AHEC, for example, is actually an Oklahoma State University program that contracts with RHP for administration. Currently, the programs include an outreach to Marshall Islanders in Enid’s rural population, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust’s (TSET) Healthy Living Program, HIV care, programs for seniors and, the main focus for now, a COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence program that aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy in 11 Northwest Oklahoma counties.
A team of approximately 15 full-time employees works to meet a myriad of needs with available funds. Seigars said the bulk of RHP’s funding comes via HRSA grants — funding awarded by the Health Resources & Services Administration, a federal office. The organization also has designed programs using the TSET Healthy Living 2.0 grant program, the goal of which is “to improve health by preventing or reducing tobacco use, improving nutrition and increasing physical activity in an effort to decrease premature death in Oklahoma.”
“We did a community needs assessment before designing the program,” Seigars said. “The grant is helping us create a healthier environment for the people who live in Garfield County.”
RHP does provide health education to rural Oklahomans, but the majority of its work is not with the general public — it’s programmatic and advocatory. Staff also aggregate information about resources related to social determinants of health: jobs, transportation, food, clean water, safe housing, etc. They have access to a My Care platform that helps clients research available resources.
In its role as the contracting administrator of the Rural Health Association of Oklahoma, RHP also organizes the annual Oklahoma Rural Health Conference — all are welcome to attend — in the fall of each year. Seigars said a date has not been chosen for the 2022 conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.