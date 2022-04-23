ENID, Okla. — RSVP’s Senior Social Center is a place where many will connect with other people and get help when it’s needed.
RSVP Senior Social Center Director Kim Blankenship said the center is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A hot lunch is served each of those days for a suggested price of $3.
She said an average of 30 people attend each day the center is open. Sometimes activities, such as bingo or craft days, are scheduled. Other days may be dedicated to celebrating a birthday, but there is no real set schedule. Sometimes, she said, seniors can come and just visit.
“It all depends,” Blankenship said. “Each month is different.”
Food and fellowship
Blankenship said there are a “range of people” who stop by the Senior Social Center at 202 W. Walnut.
“Some are low-income and need assistance and some are from the community and don’t want to be isolated and want to meet new people,” she said.
Blankenship said the center is a recipient of a grant from the Long Term Care Authority for the food served at lunch. She said private donations provide the rest of what is needed.
A partnership with Tyson Foods also fills gaps in the meals served and in the center’s efforts to help others in need.
“We also are very lucky to have a partnership with Tyson Foods to provide product and meat to cook and to distribute to people in the community.”
Tyson Foods was selected as the Lavonn McKnight Award winner in March because of the company’s “unwavering support” to expand its donations to RSVP and other meal programs in Northwest Oklahoma, according to Christy Baker, RSVP executive director.
“Because of their donations, more than 282,000 meals have been donated, helping more than 25,000 families,” Baker said. “This impact has resolved hunger issues for families as far north as Alva to as far south as OKC and as far west as Woodward and as far east as Kaw City.”
‘We have been blessed’
The Senior Social Center also distributes Regional Food Bank monthly commodity boxes to area seniors.
The boxes contain non-perishable items to help with food necessities for the month, Blankenship said. She said the center delivers boxes to those who are homebound or who do not have transportation. To qualify for the boxes, recipients must be 60 years or older and meet an annual income requirements.
Blankenship said the center distributes 264 boxes each month. There is a drive-through pick up in the center’s parking lot for those who are able to do so. The remaining boxes get delivered.
For those may not qualify for commodity boxes or who just need a little extra help, Blankenship said there is a Brown Bag program to distribute items from the center’s food pantry.
“We have been blessed,” Blankenship said. “Last November, I put on Facebook that we needed food. The community stepped up, and we had to buy new shelving and open a new pantry in our shed next door.”
The City of Enid and Tyson partnered with the shelter to build the new shed, which has a cooler, a freezer and shelving for the non-perishable items.
Needs of the center
Blankenship said the center did close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic but still served and delivered meals.
When case numbers began to subside, the center reopened to in-person service.
“Our numbers are up again,” Blankenship said. “It’s been great.”
She said the center posted a sign about those with fever or cough to either please wear a mask or choose not come in the center.
“We have never required a vaccination card or a face covering,” she said.
Like many other organizations that assist others, the Senior Social Center is always in need of donations and volunteers.
“We’re always in need of food donations: canned goods, boxed goods — because we give out so much food,” she said.
Blankenship said with the changes in the economy, some seniors are having difficulty making ends meet.
“They’re just not making it,” she said. “We have an increase in people who have never had to ask for assistance before. You can tell it really bothers them they have to come in and ask.”
The center also could use more hands to meet the tasks at hand, and possibly take on some new ones.
“We’re always in need of volunteers. I need volunteers who would be willing to do a commodity box route,” Blankenship said. “I have two regular volunteers but have three open routes, eight to 10 boxes per route, and they can be delivered any time. I really need people for that.”
She said deliverers serve a dual purpose of food delivery and being able to “check in” on those receiving the boxes who often are isolated.
“We want to expand the program. Right now it’s just 10 to one, lunch,” she said. “We don’t have something scheduled every day that they come in. It’s a social place. They can come in and just visit. It’s a place where they can come and socialize.
“Hopefully, if our numbers continue to increase, we’d like to do some things like a Bingo night or expand to have a Buncko group. We get calls all the time of, ‘Is there anything I can come to.’”
Those with donations or who want to volunteer can either stop by the Center, 202 W. Walnut, or call (580) 237-1447 and speak with Blankenship.
“We’re a non-profit,” she said, “and just like other agencies we need the community.”