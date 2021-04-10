ENID, Okla. — For more than 100 years, Rotary Club of Enid has served the community and Northwest Oklahoma.
Rotary Club of Enid is a service club of about 150 Enid businessmen and businesswomen that meets at noon every Monday at the Stride Center Ballroom. The club hosts a weekly speaker from the community, or the state, during the meetings, which help bring together dedicated individuals to exchange ideas, build relationships and take action.
Rotary Club of Enid is the second largest of 37 clubs in District 5750, which covers the northwest quadrant of Oklahoma from Lincoln County, west to Roger Mills County, north to Harper County and east to Osage County.
Rotary Club’s mission includes: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene; saving mothers and children; supporting education and growing local economies; and protecting the environment.
The club’s motto is “Service Above Self.” Rotary Club of Enid hosts many service projects each year to benefit the community and supports other clubs and organizations in the area. President Jeffery Herbel said the club has given more than $30,000 this fiscal year and more than $350,000 to the Enid community since 2003.
Festival of Flavor
The club’s largest fundraiser, Festival of Flavor is “basically a tasting of all the restaurants participating,” Herbel said.
“We sell tickets,” he said, and the “restaurants donate the food and people get to sample a little of everything.”
Last year, the club was able to host the fundraiser right before state shut down events and non-essential businesses due the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year’s event likely will be canceled due to the coronavirus.
Herbel said a decision would be made soon about the cancellation but added, “We intend to get back to normal next year.”
Flags of Honor
In 2019, the club began another large project, Flags of Honor, in which 300 flags are displayed each year in support of veterans who have been killed in defense of the country.
This was another fundraiser impacted by COVID-19, but Herbel said this time the pandemic pushed the club to host the event twice.
“We put up 300 flags across from Under her Wing (Was the Universe) around Memorial Day,” he said. “We moved it due to COVID to Veterans Day. Now, we’re going to do both. It’s another one of our fundraisers for our organization.”
He said information for the Memorial Day event will be released by the first of May.
Pints for Polio
Herbel said the club also has started another event, this one adopted from Rotary International.
“We actually started Pints for Polio. Rotary International has helped the World Health Organization fight polio since 1984,” he said. “We usually donate money to that fight. To increase those funds, they started Pints for Polio.”
He said the event is held around Oct. 24, which is World Polio Day.
Enid Brewing Company & Eatery, Settlers Brewing Company, Land Run Streak House and Napoli’s Italian Restaurant each donated $1 for every pint sold during the events. Callahan’s Pub and Grille made a donation toward the cause.
“We’ll do that again,” Herbel said. “We donate funds to organizations and events throughout the community.”
How to be a part
Last March, Rotary club of Enid donated $10,000 to Loaves and Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
This year’s donations included a district grant of $4,695 to the Northwestern Oklahoma State University nursing program. Another district grant of $6,856 was awarded to Carver Early Childhood Center for a swing set. Another $500 was donated to Youth and Family Services of Northwest Oklahoma.
As part of the United Way Campaign, Rotary Club of Enid donated $2,500 each to YWCA of Enid, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council and Youth and Family Services.
Gifts of $2,500 also were given to Journey House, Enid Public School Foundation with Rotary Club of Enid as a Superintendent’s Club Sponsor and Community Development Support Association’s Housing Fund for Garfield County.
Other donations included $250 to Enid Symphony Orchestra, $3,000 to three families for Christmas, $500 to 4RKids, $1,000 to Enid Welcome Table and $500 for lunch during the COVID Vaccination Clinic.
Rotary Club of Enid also is an Enid Public School Foundation’s Teacher Grants Signature donor.
Donations can be made to Enid Rotary Education Endowment through the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Those interesting in joining Rotary can go to https://enidrotary.org or contact a current member or via email at enidrotary@gmail.com.
The club offers individual memberships and a new corporate membership for any business that has two or more who want to be a member.
A storied history
As well as offering members the opportunity to serve the community, Rotary Club of Enid also offers its members a storied history.
Dr. Julian Field and Dr. Art Piper, two of Enid’s most prominent residents, called together a small group of leading business and professional men to discuss the possibility of forming a club in February 1917.
Out of this meeting, a civic club was organized. Seeking an unusual name, someone remembered hearing of a club back east with the name of Rotary. The name was adopted.
After learning about Rotary International Organization, the local club was so impressed with its ideals and precepts that on May 22, 1917, an application was made for charter. On September 1, 1917, charter number 326 was granted and presented by the Oklahoma City Rotary Club.
With the charter and 25 members, the Enid Chapter of Rotary International began its first 100 years of “Service Above Self” to not only the Enid community but also to the Rotary International and its activities.
Guy S. Manatt was the first president of the Enid Rotary Club, serving until July 1, 1919.
Lunch meetings initially were held at the McCord Drug Store on the north side of the downtown Square. Later, they were moved to the Baker Hotel on North Grand Avenue, and in the winter of 1917, meetings were moved to the Oxford Hotel, where they remained until 1932 when they moved to the new Youngblood Hotel.
