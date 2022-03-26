WATONGA, Okla. — Work continues on upgrading facilities at Roman Nose State Park.
One project — a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail — should be completed at the end of April, park manager Levi Garrett said.
The 1.2 mile, all-concrete trail will go from the big spring to the lodge, opening up the opportunity for people who aren’t able to use the other trails at the park, he said.
“Hiking is still a big deal,” Garrett said.
Roman Nose State Park, nestled in a canyon north of Watonga, is one of Oklahoma’s original seven state parks. The gypsum rock cliffs offer scenic views for hikers. Mountain biking also is a popular pastime.
Water works
Work also is continuing on rebuilding the dam at Lake Watonga — one of two lakes at the park — that was drained last year. The hope is to have the work done and the lake refilled by this summer, Chas Patterson, northwest region fisheries supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said.
However, now that the department has “worked out the snags” in getting subsurface water removed in order to repair the dam, the contractors are running into supply issues typical “of the times we are living in,” he said. Supply chains have been disrupted due to the COVID pandemic, which has cause shortages in many areas.
“We’re really close (to getting the dirt work at the dam started),” Patterson said. “We really are.”
Once the work starts, Patterson estimates a few months until completion, and the springs at the park should refill the lake fairly quickly. He said last month that they were aiming for the end of June, but that will probably be pushed back now with the supply delays.
“There are lots of parts moving right now,” he said, adding it could be July or August or even later. A completion date will be better estimated once the work begins, he said.
While the lake is a popular fishing spot for anglers, officials at the park did, though, stock more than 800 trout at Lake Boecher, Garrett said, the last stocking of fish for this year, giving anglers prizes for which to aim.
In addition to fishing, visitors to the park also can explore Lake Boecher on paddle boats, kayaks and canoes, all of which are available for rent at the general store located lakeside.
Swimming, however, is only allowed at the lodge pool, which is for lodge guests only, or the recently renovated Civilian Conservation Corps-built pool, which is open to anyone.
Pool users will have access to two restroom units at the pool, Garrett said. Each unit has four restrooms, with showers on the outside.
The pool will be open by Memorial Day and will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday most weeks and closed Monday and Tuesday, Garrett said. However, on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends, the pool will be open on Monday and will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another project scheduled to start in the fall will be turning the current CCC-built bathhouse near the CCC pool into an open-air pavilion that visitors can rent, Garrett said.
Camping out
Camping remains a popular event at Roman Nose, and the park offers a variety of ways to enjoy nature.
There are tent and RV sites, with the RV sites offering some full hookups, as well as other sites that provide water and electric hookups.
There also are three tepee sites for adventurers, Garrett said, as well as 11 cabins. The tepees can sleep up to four adults and include an indoor electric outlet, an outdoor fire ring and grill.
The cabins include queen-sized beds, a queen sleeper sofa in the living room, full kitchen, microwave, coffee pot, dishes, linens and fireplace, according to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. Two of the cabins are pet-friendly.
Overlooking Lake Boecher, the Pioneer Cabin can sleep up to five people between a queen-sized sleeper sofa in the living room and a full bed and fully adjustable twin bed in the bedroom. It also comes with a fully equipped kitchen, ground-level entry shower and a floor plan to accommodate ADA guests.
“The camping season typically kicks off in May,” Garrett said. “The busiest months are probably May and June.”
After the heat of the summer, camping usually “picks up again in September,” he said.
The lodge, originally constructed in 1956, has 22 rooms that feature large showers, contemporary furnishings and large flat-screen televisions. The lodge also features several conference rooms and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pets are not allowed in the lodge.
Planning a visit
Roman Nose’s 18-hole golf course remains popular, Garrett said, and he has dreams of creating an 18-hole disc golf course.
The horse-riding stable currently is empty, Garrett said, as the park is looking for someone to operate it and offer rides through the park.
The Roman Nose State Park office can be reached at (580) 623-4218, while the lodge can be reached at (580) 623-7281. The phone number for the golf course is (580) 623-7989.
Online reservations for camping, the lodge and golf tee times can be made at https://www.travelok.com/state-parks/roman-nose-state-park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.