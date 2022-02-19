ALVA, Okla. — The Bull Smokehouse and Saloon, a rural restaurant and bar on the western edge of this Woods County town, provides a safe place for families, college students and the like to grab a quick lunch or stay out late to play a game of pool.
Pete and Courtney Nesseralla, The Bull owners, are active participants in the community individually and as business owners. Throughout the throes of the pandemic, they said they have found community support really does go both ways.
“When you support the community, the community is going to support you,” Pete said. “We do as much community support as possible. If there is something that needs to be done, we are going to step on it.”
The Bull formerly was known as the Angry Bull Smokehouse and Saloon and was geared toward the 21 and older crowd, with Alva home to the main campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
When the Nesserallas took the restaurant over, they decided to make the it more family friendly, refine the menu and “keep it local.”
The Bull opened under its new ownership in January 2020. They were open a month and a half before the two-month COVID shutdown, which affected their eligibility to receive some of the government funding aimed to help those during the pandemic.
“We didn’t want to lay off workers, so we came up with things for them to do,” Pete said. “We would go buy $1,000 worth of food from our distributors and divide it up amongst our workers so they could go home and eat. We had to do different things. We had to keep people afloat.”
When the restaurant opened back up in May, Pete said it was like they had never been closed. Business resumed as normal without much of a hiccup, he said.
“We just went about business as usual, and treated it just like that,” Pete said. “We did extra things if people did have COVID, and they couldn’t come in. We would deliver. If people needed something we still took care of them, especially if they were sick.”
Focused on rural life
Besides operating as a business, The Bull is focused on rural life. Pete said he found that keeping things local brings customers in.
“We are more focused on supporting the FFAs, the rodeo kids, the stuff that isn’t your regular mainstream,” he said. “We still support our athletics. Every one of them gets our support, but our focus still stays rural on the FFA kids.”
The Bull’s menu was refined to the most popular, perfected items. The restaurant has lots of fresh, local and high-quality food, Pete said.
“We get all of our ground beef from Steven’s Land and Cattle in the Carmen-Dacoma area,” he said. “We get all of our steaks from Whittet’s here in Alva; we get all of our desserts from the Vanilla Bean here in Alva; we do lots with the Kiowa meat locker and Alva’s Market as well.”
Transitioning to ownership
When the restaurant was still The Angry Bull Restaurant and Saloon, under the ownership of Christopher and Sunny Glass, Pete had been doing some part-time work for the restaurant. As his involvement grew more full time, he went from doing inventory to learning the operation, he said.
“When they were ready to sell it, we were ready to take it,” Pete said. “It was good that our friends were able to walk us through it before they sold it. For the first year, they were so reasonable for what they charged so that we could get up and running. It was a pretty easy transition. We officially bought the building last year.”
The Bull became a little less “angry” as it became more family friendly to fit the Nesserallas’ own business plan. They eliminated indoor smoking, took out the stage to add more seating and put in games. The building itself is perfect for what they need, Pete said.
Construction wise, the outdoor cooking deck has been expanded, since the kitchen is so small. Next, handicap accessible parking will be added. Phase two will be to finish the outdoor Beer Garden, with hopes of adding a pergola, outdoor seating and TVs.
Bursting at the seams
The Bull currently employs 18 but needs about 22. There is lots of transition with workers because of the college kids graduating or getting a different job, Pete said.
“We work at an assembly line pace in the kitchen,” he said. “Our food sales are up almost 200% since the Angry Bull was here. We burst at the seams when we are full.”
The university brings in a lot of business, in addition to catering for other sports teams traveling in and out of town. With families coming in, it’s no longer a bunch of 21- to 30-year-olds smoking and drinking, Pete said.
“We have little kids running around. We have found everything from matchbox cars to Play-Doh in the pool table. It’s so well worth it. The more kids here, the better.”
