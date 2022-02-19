ENID, Okla. — A group of representatives from rural water districts throughout Northwest Oklahoma want to call attention to the rising nitrate levels in the water supply of a region that’s long been reliant on both agriculture and groundwater.

Nitrate, a primary chemical component of fertilizer and manure, can run off farm fields and seep into drinking water supplies, according to the Environmental Working Group.

High levels of the chemical compound can result from improper well construction, well location, overuse of chemical fertilizers or improper disposal of human and animal waste, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Powell quote ❝There can’t be a one-size-fits-all policy on water in Oklahoma. Because obviously the east side of the state has a very different experience with water than the west side of the state does.❞ Lisa Powell, Enid's representative on the Northwest Oklahoma Water Action Team

Treating nitrate levels can be expensive, said Lisa Powell, who serves as Enid’s representative on the Northwest Oklahoma Water Action Team, a subcommittee of the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance.

Powell said treatment, though, tends to be a “localized issue” that hasn’t been given enough attention at the state level in the past.

Most of the Oklahoma communities that reported significant increases in nitrate contamination between 2007 and 2017 are located in the western half of the state, according to data from the state Department of Environmental Quality compiled by the EWG.

According to EWG, most larger cities and areas rely on surface water, while smaller, rural communities often depend on water from the ground.

With five different well fields over three entire aquifers — about five times the size of a same-sized city’s water supply — Enid is one of the — if not the — largest groundwater user in the state, according to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

Not ‘one-size-fits-all’

The city’s multi-county-spanning water supply system partly operates on the push-pull between levels of nitrate and demand for water.

Well fields operate with a low nitrate count, which city of Enid utilities staff test daily for state water quality requirements. As demand increases, the city has to turn on more of its 100-plus wells, city foreman Jay Graves said. The longer a well runs, the more nitrate builds up in the ground, though.

Before the water action team was formed in 2014, Powell said stakeholder members — also including Alva, Woodward and Fairview, as well as the NW Oklahoma Agriculture & Irrigation Association — had a “fractured voice” speaking at the state level about how water policy should be applied to the region.

“If all of us speak with one voice and go together to speak policy for our region, there’s a greater chance we’ll get traction on our ideas,” she said.

In 2015, NWAT finalized a regional-specific water action plan with recommendations for the 10 counties throughout the region to address. Powell said the plan was in response to the OWRB’s statewide plan, which is completed every 10 years.

“There can’t be a one-size-fits-all policy on water in Oklahoma,” she said. “Because obviously the east side of the state has a very different experience with water than the west side of the state does.”

Spreading the word

The NWAT meets quarterly, with its next meeting set for Tuesday in Woodward, at which the organization that oversees the team also will meet.

Powell, as executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance, also chairs the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance, the 16 board members for which come from a variety of business industries, economic development groups and chambers, health care fields and municipalities.

Powell’s January 2022 appointment was the first time a representative from Enid has served as chair of the 20-plus-year organization.

She said NOA’s legislative reception set for next month, on March 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City, is the alliance’s biggest opportunity to share “some of the good things” going on in Northwest Oklahoma.

“And all of that matters, to make sure they — the Legislature — knows that the people of Oklahoma are paying attention to the work they do,” Powell said.

Past events have seen 300 to 350 people attend, including the governor and lieutenant governor and other state agency heads.

Despite the region’s strong agriculture and energy sectors, local legislators are not always aware of its economic impact on the state budget, Powell said.

“It’s really just a reminder of who we are and all the great things (we have),” she said. “All of our assets, when you put all of those together in one presentation at one event, it’s very impressive, and I think without doing that, it’s easy to overlook us and forget all the things we have going for us.”