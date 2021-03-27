ENID, Okla. — Perhaps best known for its annual celebration of Oktoberfest, Enid’s Redeemer Lutheran Church hosts several other activities to meet its mission of bring Christ to the people.
Pastor Dewayne Schroeder said although the COVID-19 pandemic had its impact on the church’s events over the past year, those in the church were able to persevere and still host events in health conscious ways.
“With COVID this year, we did not have all the games and blow-up activity stations for the youth. We downsized that way for the pandemic. We were cautious with that,” he said of the last Oktoberfest. “We were COVID conscious.”
Meals were still sold for Oktoberfest but with drive-through service and orders taken ahead.
“It was the same way for Goodies Galore,” Schroeder said.
Held in December, Goodie Galore is a pop-up holiday shop where gift, crafts and sweets are sold, followed by a lunch.
The pastor said this past event limited the numbers of participants and allowed for more space between vendors and attendees.
“People were very considerate of that,” Schroeder said, “and the number of those attending.”
The church also holds an annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat and played host to a flu clinic.
“This year was different,” he said. “Next year, we hope to learn how to reach out more to the community and bring Christ to the people.”
He said Redeemer Lutheran Church, 215 S. Cleveland, wants to have activities where people feel more comfortable in fellowship and coming in together.
Sunday school and adult Bible classes are held at 8:45 a.m. and worship is at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
For a calendar of events, go to the church’s website, www.redeemerenid.com.
“Things change all the time, but God doesn’t,” Schroeder said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.