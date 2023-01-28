ENID, Okla. — When Kinsley Jordan, board member for Making a Difference, Inc., and CEO of Spark Aviation, LLC, saw kids needing a space to “go and grow,” his own aviation instruction came into play.
The U.S. Air Force major nicknamed “Trigger” knew the core tenets of his pilot training could help young people discover their natural abilities and talents.
So he was instrumental in developing Red Tails, a multi-partnership aviation and aerospace education youth program through Making a Difference (MAD), which is a not-for-profit agency that strives to make a difference in the lives of families in the Enid community.
Jordan simply asked himself, “How do we help kids?”
As a founding member of Vance Air Force Base’s innovation arm and an AFWERX Summit instructor, he focused on improving airmanship through situational awareness, decision making and task management. His goal, he said, was to find solutions to real-world problems at the grassroots level.
He incorporated that vision as he pulled pieces together to build a youth program, zeroing in on Enid’s No. 1 resource: aviation.
“Enid is an aviation town,” Jordan stated. “It’s the sound of freedom flying overhead. We have one of the greatest regional airports. This is how we give flight to future generations.”
Realms of possibility
The MAD youth program’s name Red Tails pays homage to the famous Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II and faced immeasurable odds, yet succeeded, Jordan said. And just like their namesakes, the students who participate in Red Tails are encouraged to be themselves and excel in their fields of interest.
“Look at what you can do! We want them to discover, test and break,” Jordan said. “It’s about inspiring curiosity, being themselves, and knowing it’s OK to fail. They then learn to recover and succeed.”
He said young people can overcome the challenges they face, such as racism and ridicule, just like the original Red Tails.
The MAD youth program “is built on the heritage of not being afraid to try. They believed enough to persevere,” Jordan said.
Red Tails came to fruition in the summer of 2021 and is now housed at Northern Oklahoma College in an 8,000-square-foot classroom building that serves as MAD’s youth center.
Students are taught STEM tools, career pathways and personal life development skills through what Jordan calls a “high performance mentality” meant to help them step into a high-performing career directly out of high school.
Making a Difference, Inc., has partnered with Enid Public Schools and Autry Technology Center, both of which offer aerospace and aviation courses, along with Enid Woodring Regional Airport, Vance AFB, Civil Air Patrol and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, to name a few.
This allows for a seamless transition from school during the day straight into the Red Tails youth program.
“We are the only community that has half their day focused on aviation and aerospace development,” Jordan said, adding students get a consistent, stable, long-term youth program designed to help them be the future of Enid and Oklahoma.
And while aviation is at the heart of Red Tails — as evidenced when Vance AFB donated 15 virtual-reality simulators — young people don’t have to grow up and be a pilot when they finish the program. They can focus on drones, rockets or programming, Jordan said.
Again, he said, the point is to introduce them to the realms of possibility.
“Spark the fire,” Jordan said — a tongue-in-cheek reference to his private pilot training company. “Ignite that passion. It doesn’t take much to make it burn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.