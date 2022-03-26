ENID, Okla. — The popular comedy, “The Big Bang Theory,” had a character named Sheldon Cooper who had a passion for trains. The Railroad Museum of Oklahoma would be the perfect place for characters like him or any person passionate about trains or the history of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
“You know, they mentioned Enid on that show,” said Mike Marshall, museum board member and volunteer. He added, while laughing, “They were going to move Sheldon here, but there were no trains.”
While model train shops for Sheldon might be scarce, the museum features one of the largest collections of railroad material in the United States. There are plenty of trains, some real and some small models going around tracks in realistic miniature towns. There even is a historical miniature depiction of the Campbell family circus with a collection of clowns.
“We are very excited about the future of the museum and our plans to continue to improve it,” Marshall said.
History of the museum
The first meeting of the Enid Model Railroad & Historical Association was in 1974. Those who attended formed the nucleus of what would become the membership of the new museum.
From 1977 to 1986, the museum attempted to locate in the Rock Island passenger and freight depot at the corner of Grand and Garriott, but due to legal roadblocks the museum in 1987 acquired its current location, 702 N. Washington, which once was the Santa Fe freight depot. The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was donated by the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad along with a 99-year lease on the land the building occupies.
The museum eventually acquired the Round Top building and the land around it from Gold Spot Diary. Along with its train exhibits, the building recently became the home of the model train layouts belonging to the Cherokee Strip Model Railroad Association.
The two signature pieces of rolling stock owned by the museum are the Frisco 1519 steam locomotive and the former Amtrak passenger car named the Wanda Lee. Nine authentic cabooses are on display from various railroads that have served Enid, along with five different kinds of boxcars, 12 different standard gauge freight cars and three dome tank cars.
“We have a great board and lots of volunteers who have contributed to the success of the museum,” Marshall said.
Face of the museum
Perhaps the most famous of those was Frank “Watermelon” Campbell, the face of the museum for years. He continued to give tours up until the day he died on Jan. 21, 2019, at the age of 99.
“We certainly miss Frank, but the board is full steam ahead on plans for the museum,” Marshall said.
The current museum board of directors consists of Edna Campbell, president; Milburn Kroll, vice president; Misty Taylor, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Dalke, Steve Harbour, Fran Kroll and Marshall, members.
The board is focused on new policies and four grant proposals to help add to and update the museum.
“We’ve had tremendous support from the community,” Marshall said.
Hopes for the museum
The board hopes to continue to work on both the Santa Fe Steam Engine and the Amtrak passenger car.
“We’d like to offer a place to have educational classes on trains and train safety,” Marshall said.
The museum has a library of information on the railroad and its history. One caboose has been decorated as a place for children to spend time.
Members currently are creating a display of photos of volunteers, local businesses, grant-makers and donors to occupy a prominent place within the museum. Those wishing to share photos can contact the museum at (580) 233-3051.
Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Special tours and birthday party packages are available.
The museum is planning a Watermelon Campbell Memorial Open House and model train show on National Train Day May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.