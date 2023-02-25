HENNESSEY, Okla. — Jack Quirk of Hennessey is “All About Everything.” It’s the name of his business except for adding the names of the different towns where he is operating his media business.
He’s best known for All About Hennessey. It’s his biggest and the oldest business, but he has expanded his reach into other communities.
“I’m a multimedia journalist,” Quirk said, adding his philosophy is no opinions, no politics and no legals.
Quirk provides an online paper and prints an 8-inch by 11-inch product that resembles a brochure. The pictures are in color and range from school athletics to local events and advertisements. He calls those his sponsors and has an attitude of working together to build their business.
“Fifty percent of my readers are online, another 20% are a mixture of online and paper and the remaining 30% like the paper in their hands,” Quirk said.
All About Hennessey has a popular Facebook followers and more than 20,000 enrolled through its website.
Growing up in the news
Originally from Rhode Island, Quirk grew up in television news. His father, John, a photojournalist for NBC news and presidential reporter, covered the Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson eras.
Quirk first worked in technology for General Motors in Rhode Island before moving to Oklahoma due to friends and the oil industry. He married Lisa Amaya from Hennessey, whose father Lou Amaya started the Phillips University women’s basketball program in the 1960s.
When the 1982 oil bust happened, Quirk put his experience and knowledge of video to work. He joined auctioneer Kevin Fuksa of Eagle Real Estate to produce nationwide foreclosures on video.
“We had a great time flying around everywhere, but by the end of the ‘80s it started drying up,” he said.
Quirk started what is now KJ FilmWorks and operated out of Enid for 25 years with a professional production company. He has done films and documentaries and freelance work with all the news stations, including KOCO Channel 5, CNN, ABC and The Weather Channel.
Most recently he got early access to a story about marijuana farm murders west of Hennessey.
“They needed my lights for the helicopter to touch down,” Quirk said.
Returning to Hennessey
After working in Enid, he wanted something simple, so he returned to Hennessey. His move coincided with the town’s weekly newspaper, The Hennessey Clipper, closing.
This is when he combined two medias and started All About Hennessey. Quirk works to produce the news along with Iven Cabral, his social media specialist.
“I saw a need, so we got the word out quickly, and (All About) Hennessey started really fast,” Quirk said.
Recently, 40 Hennessey business owners gathered at the new Concept Event Center for the inaugural All About Hennessey business networking event. Quirk unveiled a new Discover Hennessey marketing partnership with the town of Hennessey.
Signs around Hennessey will display a QR code visitors can scan to quickly find restaurants, shops, events and school activities.
Recently Quirk became a member of the Oklahoma Press Association.
Quirk, who has spent 40 years in film, said not a single day goes by that he isn’t thanked one way or another for his work.
