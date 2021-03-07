ENID, Okla. — Private school typically means religious instruction on top of core subjects, but Wade Laffey, principal of St. Joseph’s Catholic School, said one thing it definitely doesn’t mean is “rich.”
“There is this misconception that private school is always a rich school,” Laffey said. “We are able to educate our students at 55-60% of what it costs in public schools, but that doesn’t leave us rich. Our biggest struggle is paying staff and teachers a competitive salary.”
Laffey has been at St. Joseph’s for 15 years. The school was founded in 1904 but was shuttered from 1976 to 2001 — the high school closed in 1968. When the school reopened, the focus was and still is elementary education.
When Laffey arrived, the school already had re-established classes for kindergarten through fifth grade. Pre-kindergarten through third-grade classes were added during his tenure.
Private schools like St. Joseph’s have to be creative to fully fund their programs and pay their employees. Enid’s two Catholic parishes contribute about 25-30% of the school’s funding, according to Laffey, and another 50% comes from tuition and fees.
“The balance is up to us,” Laffey said. “Small schools like ours have to attract and retain students while fundraising, and then convince the parents that we are worth the investment, knowing that the competition does what we do for ‘free.’”
‘Educate the whole person’
Stephen Glazier, headmaster at Emmanuel Christian School, said the focus of private, Christian education of the sort Emmanuel provides is academic excellence and character development.
A focus on character as understood through a religious lens is one of the selling points for private school, Glazier said.
If his staff can educate a child with the same quality as a public institution, and the students learn to be better humans in the process, Glazier said that is a “value-add” parents might consider worth the additional cost.
“We’re a National Honor Roll school,” Glazier said. “We’re an Accelerated Reader school — our students are voracious readers. We take academics very seriously, but we educate the whole person, so we start each day with praise and worship, the various pledges (Bible, U.S. flag and Christian flag) and prayer, and then the kids go to classes where the Bible is woven into the curriculum. We call it ‘biblical integration.’”
Those classes are small compared to public schools — at Emmanuel the number seems to be 12 or 14 students per teacher. In public schools, the number is 20 to 1.
“We dropped a little in enrollment last year when some families moved,” Glazier said, “but we haven’t really tried to replace those students because the smaller class sizes make adequate social distance space more achievable.”
‘They know you care’
Carolyn LaBrue, principal at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, said they keep their ratio at 12 to 1, and she believes the class size is a strong selling point. St. Paul’s is accredited by the State Department of Education, as are St. Joseph’s and Emmanuel Christian.
“We teach all the state standards, with the addition of religious instruction,” LaBrue said. “We also have weekly chapel for the students, led by pastor David Reber, as well as daily physical education and Spanish.”
As public schools have steadily cut funding for art and music classes, private schools continue to offer them under the rubric of “educating the whole person.”
Students at St. Joseph’s have art and Spanish classes once a week and music twice a week. St. Paul’s offers music classes three times a week and Emmanuel offers art, music and PE, as well as classes in computer and library.
All the administrators talked of post-COVID-19 plans, mainly getting clubs like math and science back together. One of the primary things elementary schools don’t have to worry about is organized sports, since children are at an age in which club leagues are the norm.
“We’re small enough that we can find what interests the individual student has and build on those,” LaBrue said. “I’m a firm believer in the old saying that the kids won’t care what you have to say until they know you care.”
