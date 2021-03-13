ENID, Okla. — After the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma, local law enforcement and firefighters made the necessary adjustments and continued serving their community, from house fires to vehicle pursuits and everything in between and outside.
Now, one year into the pandemic, Enid police and fire departments are still doing just that — serving the community, and that’s what makes Officer Nicole Binckley love her job.
“I love serving my community. I love the people I work with,” Binckley said. “I like feeling like ... If I know I’ve made a difference that day, whether it be getting somebody help that is going through a mental crisis or taking somebody out of a house that’s causing trauma to the household ... Just really making the community safer, and hopefully making a positive difference in people’s lives, whether they know it or not.”
Binckley, who’s been with Enid Police Department since June 2016, said she’s extremely thankful for community support during this past year.
“The climate in the world today is not exactly pro-police — however, here in Enid, we have really good support from our community, more than a lot, so I’m super grateful for that,” she said.
Binckley said because of this support, she hasn’t had any additional challenges as a police officer. COVID-19, however, brought a few new challenges to the ring.
‘A little more cautious’
It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Oklahoma, bringing with it a few additional obstacles to how police and firefighters go about their business.
For Enid Fire Department Capt. Jason Currier, the “unknown” is the biggest challenge firefighters face, pandemic or no pandemic.
“We may sit here for a few hours, and nothing ever happens, and then there’s days where you barely see the fire station,” Currier said. “You just never know — when the bell goes off, wait and see what it is. Every call is different, and you just have to respond to whatever you’re sent to and be ready for anything.”
EFD Lt. Matt Anderson said there was a short supply of masks and personal protective equipment at first as they were using them when responding to calls, which is up to more than 5,000 a year, Currier said.
Currier said before pandemic, they would just wear what they needed to based on the call — such as gloves when responding to a sick call — and, he added, firefighters “have a pretty strong immune system” because they’re “exposed to a lot of stuff.”
But all that changed after COVID-19.
“We required a lot more PPE with every call,” Currier said. “That’s hard to find, so we were starting to run short on equipment, and until they were able to secure a lot of equipment for us, we were reusing some and limiting how many people we sent in to limit exposure — a lot of unknowns just like everybody else was dealing with when the pandemic first started.”
For police, one of the biggest challenges came with taking reports over the phone.
Police typically respond to calls face-to-face, which Binckley said helped with talking through situations and reading body language, so when police began taking reports over the phone, Binckley said it became a hurdle.
“At the beginning, and at the height of (COVID-19), we had to do a lot of phone reports and taking in reports through the phone, which made it kind of hard because it’s hard to read somebody — for them to read you — if you’re not face to face,” Binckley said.
Officer James McFadden, who’s been with the department for 12 years, said some callers accepted the phone reports and others wanted a law enforcement officer to come to them in person, and EPD gave officers the discretion to go out to the call if they felt the needed to.
“In some cases, the people weren’t going to be happy unless we did go out, so ... I did,” McFadden said. “I would go out to try to help anyone in any way that I could.”
Both firefighters and police officers still wear masks on calls, and Binckley said officers try to be outside, weather permitting, if taking a report in person.
As far as daily routines, EPD added a hand-sanitizing station personnel used when entering and leaving, and they had to take a little more caution than they normally would.
“Because we interact with so many people, you get comfortable with that, and so you had to be a little more cautious, and we had to be more cautious when going into nursing homes and hospitals and things like that,” Binckley said.
In addition, EPD added two no-contact thermometers at the doors most used by officers, said EPD Public Information Coordinator Cass Rains.
Binckley said another challenge brought on by the pandemic was officers or those close to them testing positive for COVID-19 — which meant they were out for two weeks. Although EPD officers have sick leave, it’s hard on the department shifts “because now we’re losing people that can work,” Binckley said.
Rains said in March 2020, when the Center for Disease Control recommended the quarantine, officers were asked to minimize the time they were in the station, so a lot of them did reports in their vehicles and used tablets. This, he said, “took a pretty solitary job and made it even more solitary.”
“Some of the best times I have here is when the report room is full, it’s elbow to elbow, everybody’s back there,” Rains said. “Generally everybody’s in a good mood, and they’re just cracking wise and sharing war stories from the day or pulling up old stories, embarrassing each other. It was just a good time. It’s a good feeling to be back there and be part of that.”
McFadden said because of doing reports from their vehicles, officers would often park next to each other so they could still be around their “family.”
“That way, we still did have that interaction instead of being out by yourself in a parking lot typing a report by yourself,” McFadden said.
‘You get to go to work’
One of the things that didn’t change during the pandemic is how people want to help. Currier said every time he responds to a call, people are already trying to help out when they arrive.
“If it’s a car wreck, there’s already people standing there trying to help, or house fire, there’s already people waving us in or helping their neighbors get away from the house,” he said. “Usually when we’re pulling up somewhere, they’re already trying to help each other, so that kind of seems the same.”
Binckley said anytime the EPD can help out its community, it’s a good thing.
“There was an elderly woman living on her own … Her fridge was not working properly, and we kept going out there because she kept calling about her food. I noticed her fridge wasn’t working, and we all came together and got a new fridge put in there … Just helping people like that.”
And the community helps both the departments, too. People and businesses will bring food, water bottles, donations and more, and Currier said the people of Enid have always been supportive of EFD and cooperate with firefighters. He said it’s “nice to be appreciated.”
McFadden said he also became a better communicator in the last year.
“Instead of just reading body language, I had to read more into wording people used and how they were saying it over the phone, because I couldn’t look at someone’s body language and see if they were just done with me — you get those crossed arms or looking away, like ‘Hey, I’m not gonna talk to you,’” McFadden said. “I think overall, it made me a better communicator and helped me learn how to do this job in different ways.”
Despite the obstacles and unknowns firefighters face, Fire Driver Coby Carson said it’s the people he works with who have kept him with the EFD for five and a half years.
“This place keeps you here,” he said. “It’s not the work for me — it’s the people you’re around, the friends, the bonds you make.”
Firefighter Parker Sims, who’s been with EFD since June 2020, said he likes doing something different every day.
“Instead of having to wake up and go do the same exact thing every day, you know what you’re going to get,” Sims said.
Fire Driver Matthew Nels, who’s also been with EFD for five and a half years, said working there is “the best job you’ll ever have” and “blows everything else away.”
Currier added to that, saying all the firefighters enjoy helping people, and it’s a really fun job.
“After 20 years, my wife still gives me a hard time — ‘Do you have to go to work tomorrow?’ ‘No,’ (I say). She goes, ‘Oh, I know — you get to go to work tomorrow.’”
