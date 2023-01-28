WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Following a few difficult years in the middle of the pandemic, the Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school district has gotten close to normal, said Superintendent Brent Koontz.
“I feel like it’s gone really well. We got back to ‘normal,’ but our kids are coming every day and expected to be here every day,” Koontz said. “Our attendance is up; people are just getting back to where we were pre-pandemic, and I think it taught us all that we enjoy being here and being in school and being together while learning and making progress. We learned a lot, what to do and what not to do. I think we’re better for it now. It took its toll, we have to play catch up, but we’re working on it, and I think we can get there.”
Koontz also said there were construction updates at Pleasant-Vale Elementary and Pioneer High School. Due to the aid of some TIFs expiring and the passing of some bond issues, Koontz said the elementary school received a new wing added on to an aging building. He said the new wing includes a new cafeteria and gymnasium.
“That will provide us with a safe, healthy place to educate and give our kids the experiences they need to be productive citizens for the future,” Koontz said. “And the new, nice, clean cafeteria that has state-of-the-art equipment so they can have nice meals to grow big and strong — it’s been a nice addition, and our kids and community have really benefited. They really enjoy and take care of it and have a lot of pride in it.”
Koontz said the location of the new wing also allows for an easier and safer process of dropping off and picking students, so vehicles do not have to park on Willow Road.
“It’s made it a lot safer for our students being dropped off by the bus or by parents. When they get to school or when they leave school, they’re off the road,” Koontz said. “So there will be less students in the road or near the road before or after school.”
At Pioneer High School, the graveled parking lot was asphalted during the past year. Also among the renovations at the high school are new signs and lighting that make the school more prominent at night.
“We were able to add some signage and lighting on the outside of the building that has helped really set it apart from any other building in the area,” Koontz said. “The signage has been able to allow our visitors to identify our building much earlier, as well as make it more prominent when it’s dark, and that sort of thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.