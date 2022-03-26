PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Woodring Wall of Honor tells history's story
Throughout the years, Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park has grown from a few static displays at Enid Woodring Regional Airport to encompass a campus of artifacts, including hangars of aircraft from several wars, granite blocks with the names of veterans etched in stone, an education center with information and exhibits and even the a Vietnam Memorial Wall replica that once traveled the nation. Elaine Johns, executive director of the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, has been the driving force behind much of the expansion of the park, which has a substantial impact on the city of Enid through the tourism it attracts, as many come to visit the center and the surrounding displays every year. An annual Memorial Day ceremony offers the perfect showcase of the park in addition to honoring the veterans, which is the true purpose of the day. “We want each person to experience a hint of what veterans did first-hand. And it’s so vital to get it right for veterans to ensure that their stories are told and displayed accurately,” Johns recently said.
