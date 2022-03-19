PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Celebrating Vance AFB and Enid

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Celebrating the ties that bind Vance AFB and Enid
Residents of Enid and the surrounding area know well the importance of supporting the military and how much a base means to the community. Vance Air Force Base has been a fixture for Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma since the 1940s, and those ties bind. The impact the base has on Enid affects every resident in some way either directly or indirectly, according to local officials. Throughout the years, the residents of Northwest Oklahoma have given of themselves and their tax dollars to ensure the base remains a fixture in the economy, the workforce and their lives, and in return the base has paid back that dedication by opening its gates and welcoming visitors and sending personnel to volunteer in the community. Out of the hundreds of photos that have been taken as historic record of the base’s impact, here are a few to celebrate the connection between Enid and Vance Air Force Base.
On the path forward 2022: Bulding a resilient community: ALL MILITARY IMPACT STORIES
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in January, February, March and April 2022. The sections are designed to feature individuals, businesses and organizations in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that work every day for the betterment of the region and its residents. This section, which published March 19, 2022, focuses on Military Impact.
Other sections include:
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: Health and Wellness, Jan. 30, 2021
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: Economic Development, Feb. 6, 2022
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: NWOK, Ag and Energy, Feb. 20, 2022
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: Education
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: Excursions
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: Faith
• On the path forward 2022 Building a resilient community: Community Service
❝The local district and the local community, in general, are absolutely fantastic at welcoming military families into the community. It’s not like that everywhere. Enid does a fantastic job, whether you’re talking schools, jobs, churches, community activities, this local community is fantastic in integrating us into the local community.❞
Col. Jay A. Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing.
❝In my 23 years in the Air Force, I’ve never seen a local community put the resources into a regional airport that benefit us as much as Enid. We couldn’t do what we do without Woodring. It defines the right way to do city and federal cooperation.❞
Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training wing commander,
❝We think it’s important to let those folks coming into Vance from all over the country know about how special Enid is and how welcoming Enid is to them.❞
Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher and editor
❝Vance Air Force base has been a part of the community for so long … their mission is great. They turn out the best pilots in the world. It’s an easy story to tell.❞
April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications and human relations. Security National Bank
Decades ago, Enid created the Vance Development Authority to provide pro-active support of the base's mission by obtaining public and private funds to meet base needs. One of the results was the Vance/Enid scholarship program, which provides tuition assistance and book stipends to Air Force members.
At present, Enid Composite Squadron has 47 members, with 20 cadets hailing from Enid and Chisholm public schools and 27 senior members ranging in age from their 20s to 60s. Many of the senior members are active duty or retired military, but members don’t have to affiliated with the military to join.
❝(Cooper’s) been instrumental in helping to bring in lots of funding dollars to help on projects. He’s invaluable, in my opinion.❞
Jerald Gilbert, city manager, city of Enid
BaseConnect CEO Tony Weedn said a commander can pull out his or her phone and send an urgent message to everyone, with real-time analytics allowing for full accountability. Whereas, before the app, that same message would have taking hundreds of phone calls and countless hours before reaching full accountability of its intended audience.
❝We are members of that community, and I see that desire to give back to the place where they’re living — to their home — for however long they’re there.❞
Kitty King, president, Vance Spouses' Club
❝Many veterans come to us with leadership experience, which helps our team continue to grow and improve.❞
Mike Klies, senior vice president of operations, Koch Fertlizer, Enid, Koch Methanol, St. James, La.
❝It’s a target-rich environment for a lot of these young military, and we are just trying to educate them that they will have a lot of people coming after you to get you to buy something or loan you money, and you just need to be careful.❞
David Ruffin, president of MILPCS Inc.
Residents of Enid and the surrounding area know well the importance of supporting the military and how much a base means to the community. Van…
❝They’re amongst the brightest students you’ll get — they add a lot to classes —and motivation-wise they’re gung-ho.❞
Northwestern Oklahoma State University Dean Wayne McMillin
The announcement that Veterans Affairs was creating an Enid clinic came in 2008. The late Craig Vance, a Navy veteran, and the late Clyde Spence, a retired Army general, were instrumental in the effort to bring the clinic to Enid.
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL SECTIONS AND STORIES
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in January, February, March and April 2022. The sections are designed to feature individuals, businesses and organizations in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that work every day for the betterment of the region and its residents.
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…
On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…