ENID, Okla. — Other than a brief, six-week shutdown last year, Park Avenue Thrift fared quite well during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With help from Paycheck Protection Program funds — set up to help small businesses affected by the pandemic — and increased sales, the organization managed to keep several employees during and after the shutdown, then saw a growth in both revenue and donations.
Executive Director Stela Jantzen said donations were up in large part because of COVID.
“People were stuck at home, so a lot of them deep-cleaned,” Jantzen said. “We got tons of donations.”
As part of its safety protocol, though, Park Avenue Thrift rented a separate building to quarantine the donations.
The additional donations ultimately equate to additional funds to give away, and Jantzen said that the organization would be funding 25 grants this year, up from the normal 13-15 in past years.
“That’s the largest number I’ve seen in looking back through our books,” she said. “We’re obviously excited that we’re able to help more organizations this year. Many didn’t do as well during COVID as we did, so it’s more needed than ever.”
Jantzen said the thrift industry typically does well anytime there is uncertainty in the larger culture: people give more, save more, plan more and spend less on frivolous items. Thrift stores see donations and sales go up.
For a nonprofit with a business model like that of Park Avenue Thrift, that means more funds available to give to its mission of supporting organizations that improve the quality of life of Enid.
“Those organizations include 501©3s, churches, public schools and even community events like A Fling at the Springs,” Jantzen said. “We’re very excited that this will be the year we hit the $3 million mark in money given awarded in grants! We passed one million in 2013, and then two million in 2016.”
This year’s grant recipients will be announced after the April 8 board meeting. A giving committee vets the grant applications and then passes along recommendations to the board. Recipients are awarded the funds based on need. Jantzen said after the recipients are contacted the announcements will be made this coming week.
“Some need the money right away, some prefer payments and some are very specific about what month they will need the money,” Jantzen said. She expects an announcement mid-April.
As for Park Avenue Thrift’s building, Jantzen said there will be some improvements in 2021.
“Mainly we’re doing beautification projects,” she said. “We want to repaint the store’s interior, and we have smaller projects, too. Mainly, though, we’re focused on promotions to highlight the $3 million accomplishment.”
