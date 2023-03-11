ENID, Okla. — Angela Rasmuson thinks having a variety of different artwork in public places is an important aspect to Enid.
That’s why the Public Arts Commission of Enid was created, said Rasmuson, the board’s city of Enid staff liaison: To enhance the quality of life for local residents and visiting individuals and families.
“There’s an economic benefit to having art in public places,” Rasmuson said. “It brings people to your town, and it’s quality of life. When people get to stroll around and look at beautiful things — art creates a sense of community.”
Christy Northcutt, chair of PACE, added that public artwork is “free advertisement” for Enid.
“People who come to Enid take pictures in front of art. That’s what goes on Instagram and Facebook,” she said. “It draws people in but also brings that quality of life to the people who live here.”
Picking up the PACEPACE initially was created in 2013 as the Visual Arts Committee when Enid City Commission approved an ordinance that allowed up to 1% of a “major city construction project” of $250,000 or more to be set aside for public art.
“Enid City Commission, at the time, felt it was important to support the arts in our community,” Rasmuson said. “They felt that there would be an economic benefit, as well as adding to the quality of life.”
The duties and functions of PACE include developing guidelines and standards for the selection and display of public art; helping manage the maintenance and repair of art in the city of Enid’s collection; and helping acquire, by purchase, commission, donation, grant or loan, works of art for the city of Enid’s collection or for temporary display in public places.
Rasmuson, who has been the city of Enid staff member assigned to PACE since the beginning, said members spent the first few years accumulating funds in PACE’s account while also trying to determine a good, initial art project and developing procedures.
The first major art project PACE helped fund and recommended approval for was “Under Her Wing Was the Universe,” and Rasmuson said it seems PACE now works on two or three big art projects per year.
“It just seems like it’s really been snowballing a lot in the last couple of years,” she said.
Northcutt added that after “Under Her Wing Was the Universe” artist Romy Owens submitted her grant request to PACE, others realized they could, too.
“That’s really when people started thinking, ‘We’re doing a mural, and that would help us with the cost. Let’s submit a grant to PACE and see if we can partner with them,” Northcutt said. “That’s really when things got started, and it’s been nice because … we can help add art throughout the community and sprinkle our money around.”
‘Every project is different’PACE is required to meet quarterly each year, but Northcutt said because there’s been enough agenda items, members have been meeting monthly for the last several years.
At the Wednesday, March 8, 2023, meeting, members approved a StoryWalk — where pages from a children’s book are attached to stakes placed along an outdoor path — to be installed for $13,500 at Champlin Park, pending approval from the Enid Park and Recreation Board.
They also approved a project from California artist Solomon Bassoff — known as Faducci — to install an interactive and musical sculpture of “Armadillo, Coyote and Raccoon with Drums on Rock,” with each animal holding a steel drum, along a portion of the Enid Trail System.
Additionally, PACE chose Enid Landscape and Lighting as the contractor for the installation/planting of trees at the open space north of Park, between Independence and Grand, where “Under Her Wing Was the Universe” is located.
Many times, Northcutt said, art projects can take time because there are a lot of different moving parts, and “every project is different.”
“Whether it’s working with an artist, the location, with ADA and the city, art projects have many different pieces, and they take months to prepare for, and then there’s also installation,” she said.
For example, Rasmuson added, the mural by Los Angeles artist Matt Dean’s — known as Kiptoe — at the Enid Skate Park took about six months in total, from the initial call for applications from professional artists in April 2021 to its completion in October 2021.
Other times, art projects brought to PACE are “one-and-done,” like when local artist Kelly Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, requested grant funding from PACE in December 2022 to paint a mural at Hayes Elementary School in honor of a kindergartener who died last year.
Tompkins and Emme Hughes, of EH Metal Works, are collaborating to bring interactive art along a portion of the Enid Trail System, for which PACE had requested submissions in February 2022 and approved in September. Other artwork PACE has helped fund include “Lazy Circles in the Sky” and Woodring Wall of Honor’s “Heroes from the Heartland” exhibit.
PACE even brought an idea to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to add concrete designs of scissor-tailed flycatchers and prairie grass to the U.S. 81 overpass, which was fully funded by the state agency.
Importance of peopleWhether PACE is calling for submissions from artists or artists are requesting grants from PACE, members are working for the benefit of Enid.
“Citizens are adding art to the community, and we’re helping them, as well,” Northcutt said. “That makes our funding go further, and other people are getting involved. And, people are adding different types of art. I realize that not everybody loves all the same art, but it’s important to have that variety.”
Northcutt added the members on the board — which currently include herself, Michael Shuck, Steven Rutledge, Ron Janzen, Jennifer Fletcher and Commissioner Whitney Roberts — bring different backgrounds to the table.
“Whether they are a business leader, have an arts background or just want to be involved in the community — we all have different talents,” she said. “We have different interests, and we speak and bring a wide variety of thoughts from the community to help the city decide what art is best for Enid. …
“To get projects like the ones we’ve done — to select projects, work out all the details and see them through fruition — you have to have people available who are committed to that purpose and to helping make that happen.”
There currently is one vacancy on PACE, as well as vacancies on other city of Enid boards.
Applications can be completed electronically by selecting the “Apply” link provided under the Board/Commission Application tab on the City’s website at Enid.org/BoardApplication.
Information also is available in the city clerk’s office in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
