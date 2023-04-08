ENID, Okla. — The relationship between the city of Enid and Vance Air Force Base always has been important to Mayor George Pankonin.
Pankonin, an Air Force veteran who served for 23 years and retired as a major, was stationed at Vance AFB from 1988 to 1991, and he’d gotten the feeling then the relationship between the two communities was special.
“I’d been stationed in eight different states and a couple of different countries, and I’d never seen the kind of magic that I see here between (Enid and Vance AFB),” he said, adding that he wanted to continue and grow that relationship once he took office.
Pankonin has done several things to continue to support Vance AFB’s mission since becoming Enid’s mayor in 2019, including inviting Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, to attend Enid City Commission’s biweekly meetings.
Vance AFB reciprocates, as Pankonin has a reserved spot at the Vance Club and goes to a lot of events there, like the recent Special Olympics held on base.
He also tries to attend all of the graduations at Vance AFB.
“Every three weeks, that’s on my schedule,” Pankonin said.
And that’s a tradition Enid’s Mayor-elect David Mason — who also served on Enid City Commission from May 2019 to December 2020 — intends to continue once he takes office next month.
He already has attended a Vance assignment night, when students learn what air frame and base they’ll be assigned to.
“Vance is important to Enid, and I intend to be as involved as it takes to make sure we continue to have that relationship — that we continue to grow the base and to make sure Enid is a good town for those folks who come in and visit us for ‘x’ amount of weeks,” Mason said.
Pankonin, who also chairs Vance Development Authority, said economically Enid benefits from Vance AFB, as it provides many jobs to people living in the area, who, in turn, generate sales tax.
Mason added that allows people to have good-paying jobs in Enid and to retire here.
“I think it’s all-around good,” he said of the relationship between Enid and Vance AFB. “I don’t see any negativity to it at all, and I know there will be more good stuff coming. ... I think it gives us future options.”
Enid provides Vance AFB personnel, Pankonin said, with “a special place to live,” adding that he thinks Enid is a “very patriotic city.”
“If you look at the number of people who retire from the military and decide to settle here — it’s really quite remarkable,” he said.
Mason added it’s important to build the relationship between Enid and Vance not just the for economic impact but also for Enid to feel like home for the many Vance AFB students and young airmen while they are here.
“I have sons their ages, and I think about that — if my sons had to go somewhere completely out of their area and away from their families — what would that feel like,” he said. “I think (building that relationship) will allow them to feel like we’re truly a hometown community. ...
“One thing I’d like to be is the person that helps families know their kids will be OK here.”
