“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
— Romans 12:2
ENID, Okla. — Christians are called by God to be set apart, following the Bible’s teachings and leaning on God rather than human understanding.
That’s what sets Oklahoma Bible Academy (OBA) apart from other middle and high schools in the Enid area.
Founded in 1911 by a group of Mennonite farm families in Meno, OBA was created to ensure children received a Bible-based education. The school relocated to 5913 W. Chestnut in Enid in 1983 to make a Christian education accessible to more families in Northwest Oklahoma.
And while OBA continues to celebrate its Mennonite heritage 110 years later, it is an ecumenical school, representing nearly every Christian denomination in the area.
“OBA is distinctive for a number of reasons,” said current headmaster Andy Wilkins. He highlighted three in particular: faith-based education, rigorous college prep and small-school feel.
“Our faith-based curriculum means that the Bible and Biblical studies play a central role throughout our courses,” Wilkins said. “We seek to partner with our families and hope to instill in our students an understanding that the person and work of Jesus Christ is the most valuable thing to learn, understand, believe and organize our lives around.”
OBA’s board of directors, staff and students affirm and adhere to a set of eight core doctrines:
1. Belief in authority and inerrancy of Scripture,
2. Belief in the Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit,
3. Belief that the Holy Spirit is the third in the Trinity,
4. Belief in the full deity, humanity and physical return of Christ,
5. Belief in the spiritual lostness of the human race,
6. Belief in the substitutionary atonement and bodily resurrection of Christ,
7. Belief in salvation by faith in Christ alone,
8. Belief in and support of the propagation of the Gospel.
In addition, Wilkins said, at least one parent must be a professing Christian in agreement with those core doctrines.
The school is committed to offering students a rigorous college-prep education through a board range of AP courses, and all students are required to take the ACT.
“We set high academic standards for our students and expect all of our students will graduate college and be career ready,” Wilkins said. “By requiring all of our students to take the ACT, we have a better snapshot of how well prepared our students are, even those who may not plan to attend college.”
He added historically OBA students have the highest AP and ACT scores in the region, citing the 2020 class had an exceptionally high average ACT score of 26.8, compared to Oklahoma’s average of 19.3 and a national average of 20.8.
“The Class of 2020 was a class that really embraced the challenging courses we offered and spurred on one another,” Wilkins said.
As a small school, OBA’s enrollment averages 230-250 students. This means students benefit from smaller class sizes and get more one-on-one attention from teachers and administrators, Wilkins said.
“We really work to partner with families to help meet the specific needs of each of our students,” he said. They believe there are three major forces of the life of each child: the home, the church and the school; thus, OBA intends to partner with families and cooperative with churches.
Surprisingly OBA offers a large range of extracurricular activities and athletic opportunities. Because they have a no-cut policy, every student who wants to participate on any of the sports teams can. OBA also has a strong arts program, which includes visual arts, band, theater and choir.
Like most every school in the U.S. last March, OBA’s dealt with the challenge of how to offer meaningful learning opportunities for the remainder of the spring semester amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were a little different from the public schools in that we created a distance learning program that still had student accountability,” Wilkins said. The students were graded on their remote lessons, he said, which impacted their transcriptable grades. “We knew that was difficult … so we didn’t let anyone fail or drop below more than one letter grade. The accountability fostered meaningful learning.”
Committed to in-classroom learning in the fall semester, OBA instituted daily temperature checks, spaced-out seating and increased ventilation and stepped up cleaning protocols throughout the building.
Wilkins said what they’ve noticed the most, however, is the concern about students’ mental health.
“A renewed emphasis and priority will need to be placed on making up the social, emotional and relational lag,” he said.
Something Wilkins personally has missed thanks to the coronavirus is connecting with everyone.
“We haven’t been able to actively engage our extended OBA family this year,” he said. “We missed seeing our alumni and former parents at our annual auction, athletic events, and corporation meeting.”
The hope is that they will be able to celebrate and continue to network with OBA alumni and former parents in the future.
Oklahoma Bible Academy also plans to continue developing resources for need-based tuition assistance so all families who want to attain a Christian education for their children can. The school already offers significant financial aid, Wilkins said, as 100% of families receive some form of tuition assistance, “but we hope to expand that even further.”
To learn more about OBA or to schedule a tour, call (580) 242-4104 or go to oklahomabible.com.
