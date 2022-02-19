BILLINGS, Okla. — Jimmy Emmons kicked up dust as he walked about 40 yards out into a conventional-tilled field, so filled with clods it resembled eggs gathered in a basket.
An Oklahoma Conservation Commission soil health mentoring coordinator, Emmons knelt and stuck a soil thermometer into the earth. The dial sprung upward to about 100 degrees.
He stood and walked across the county road just west of Billings, Okla., to a no-till field belonging to producer Tim Heinrich. Returning to his knees, Emmons pierced the soil thermometer into the ground beside the cover of sorghum-Sudangrass stalks — this time the dial registered about 87 degrees.
The soil thermometer, or rather the readings on it, spoke volumes last year, Emmons said as he shared the comparison with representatives of General Mills, leadership and Soil Health team members of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and a few producers.
In part, the cooler temperatures in the covered ground denote good soil health because this field will be able to retain moisture longer after it rains.
Continuing education
Oklahoma Conservation Commission has been recognized for its work in soil health by General Mills and scheduled a three-stop tour to share data and showcase these efforts, said OCC Communications Director Bryan Painter.
The commission and its partners strive to keep producers first in education. The commission’s efforts include working with conservation districts to provide soil health education to local communities, Painter said. This partnership and success encouraged General Mills to help support the efforts by assisting with cover crop costs, as well as education and support for local mentors.
Through regenerative agriculture, farmers and ranchers can reduce their reliance on conventional practices. By doing so, they can focus on restoring or regenerating the soil, which is a cornerstone of a healthy ecosystem and a productive farm or ranch, Painter said.
Those participating in the tour were Trey Lam, OCC executive director; Amy Seiger, former OCC soil health coordinator; Steve Rosenzweig, General Mills soil scientist; Tom Rabaey, General Mills research agronomist; Kate Sabino, General Mills brand planner; local producers/mentors Heinrich, Rodney Hern of Wakita, Brian Grantz, of Covington, and Steve Pope, of Loyal; Dr. Andrea Jilling, Oklahoma State University; Preston Jones, an OSU student working on a carbon sequestration project; Meg Greski, OCC soil health educator; and Shanon Phillips, OCC director, water quality division.
“These innovative farmers are showing us that now there are different ways to do some things. We are getting the opportunity to see the no-till and cover crops with soil health and water quality benefits,” Rosenzweig said. “Plus, there are the economic benefits that you see with grazing and resting these pastures. I think we can see these regenerative ag systems, these soil health principles, are a win, win, win for the environment, the farmer and ultimately for General Mills.
“We’re interested in a consistent supply of high-quality ingredients while also doing the right thing for the planet and the farmers that our business depends on. We’re seeing all of those benefits out here with this project.”
Understanding soil function
Partners for the General Mills project include OCC, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Conservation Districts. The project involves Kay, Grant, Garfield and Kingfisher counties.
The goal is to give producers as many resources as possible to help them fit their soil health needs, Painter said. It is a volunteer-based project. The producers are local, the mentors are local and the demo farms are from within each of the conservation districts. The plan has been to work with conservation districts to establish a demo farm in each respective county.
Emmons has worked with the conservation districts to establish these mentor producers within the area of the project. The mentors, in turn, are collectively seeking 10 other new soil health producers and will help them establish and understand soil health systems better. Field days will be held at the demo farms in addition to potentially other field days in those counties.
“We have been working closely with and through the conservation districts in these counties to find these producers, such as Tim Heinrich, Rodney Hern, Brian Grantz and Steve Pope, to become local mentors for producers that want to improve their land and operations through a soil health systems approach,” Emmons said.
He emphasized that the project will be providing education and resources to help producers understand how to improve water infiltration, water holding capacity, carbon storage and better grazing systems to add profitability to their operations.
“We will provide mentors and educational courses to show how to get to the next level of understanding the system of soil function,” Emmons said.
WORMS and soil health
During the recent tour, the OCC soil health team discussed results from the Working On Regenerative Management Systems (WORMS) app and the Haney test.
The WORMS app is an initiative launched by the OCC to help farmers and ranchers track the progress of the soil health work they undertake on their land.
The Haney Test is a dual extraction procedure that allows the producer to assess overall soil health.
The test is used to track changes in soil health based upon management decisions. This test examines total organic carbon and total organic nitrogen to determine a C:N ratio used to make general cover crop recommendations.
Emmons said his goal is to help people understand that the soil is a living, functional place and that understanding will allow everyone to take care of the soil instead of abusing it.
“With a better knowledge of the soil, we can have more water to work with that’s cleaner downstream for our wildlife and human consumption, also lessening the need for chemicals and synthetic fertilizers adding to the bottom line,” he said.
The devils in the dust
General Mills approached the OCC’s soil health coordinator in May 2020 about expanding its soil health program into Oklahoma, Painter said.
Following meetings with soil health leaders and professional staff in the state, General Mills began working with local conservation districts and soil health professionals to help reach their goals, he said.
When Emmons spoke at Heinrich’s field, a dust devil appeared above another adjacent, conventional-tilled field.
Dust devils are most likely to develop when skies are clear and winds are light. In these conditions, ground temperatures can become much warmer than the air just above the surface — in this case on the open, conventional-tilled field. That results in an unstable environment, which causes the surface air to rise. When these factors come together in a localized area, low pressure develops at the surface below the rising air. Air at the ground rushes horizontally toward the low pressure, and the circulation increases.
As more producers adapt regenerative soil health principles and keep fields covered, chances of seeing more dust devils should decline.
Managing for soil health is one of the easiest and most effective ways for producers to increase crop productivity and profitability while improving the environment. Results are often realized immediately and last well into the future.
Using four basic principles is the key to improving the health of soil, according to Emmons. The first is to keep the soil covered as much as possible. The second is to disturb the soil as little as possible. The third principle is keeping plants growing throughout the year to feed the soil. The fourth is diversifying as much as possible using crop rotation and cover crops.
Not all practices are applicable to all crops, he said. Some operations will benefit from just one soil health practice while others may require additional practices for maximum benefit. But, these core practices form the basis of a soil health management system that can optimize inputs, protect against drought and increase production levels.
Freelance writer Cass Rains and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.