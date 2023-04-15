ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Enid Donor Center celebrated its new $3.4 million expansion and remodel at 301 E. Cherokee with a grand re-opening March 28.

“It is more than we expected,” said Executive Director Jessy Dershem. “We raised the ceiling and it seems like a new building. We are excited about the improvements that gives us the most up-to-date facility in our system.”

OBI added a cell therapy room, an updated lab and state-of-the-art donor rooms. The updated lab allows the center to keep approximately 110 units of blood on hand to deliver to area hospitals any time of the day.

Gary Mitchell, chairman of Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute Foundation and board member since 2008, said the expansion and remodel help the center continue to adapt to new and innovative changes that help save lives.

“We are thrilled with the improvements and know it is important being in a rural community (that) we continue the great service the Northwest Blood Institute has given Northwest Oklahoma,” Mitchell said.

Dershem added that OBI staff are especially proud of their new community room.

“We have a room in our facility that can hold up to 50 people,” she said, adding the area is perfect for civic groups and businesses to use. It will be decorated with photos of Northwest Oklahoma taken by local photographer Mike Klemme.

The donor rooms feature Northwest Oklahoma patients who have been impacted by Oklahoma Blood Institute donors. The remodel and addition of 2,000 square feet brought the facility to more than 11,000 square feet. The new parking lot makes OBI easier to access for clients.

OBI Enid has 48 full-time employees and serves 16 counties and supplies 100% of the blood products used by patients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

Last year, OBI Enid collected almost 27,000 units of blood, which impacted more than 80,000 patient lives.

“We will continue to fill a need. We have great blood, and we are the only blood center in Enid that serves the area with emergency blood needs,” Mitchell said.

“We just launched our new brand, Our Blood Institute, which encompasses all our locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas under one name and umbrella,” Dershem said.

OBI’s promotion for April and May is in partnership with the Oklahoma City Zoo. A donor will receive his or her choice of a free T-shirt and one free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“It’s a good time to come down and enjoy our beautiful new center and give blood,” Dershem said.