ENID, Okla. — In the past five months, several students at Oklahoma Bible Academy have been able to better learn the curriculum with help from new academic support services offered at the private school.
OBA’s academics are “rigorous and aggressive,” Headmaster Andy Wilkins said, and some students who have special education needs may need extra support to help them meet the standards of that curriculum.
That’s why the Discovery Academic Program was launched at the beginning of the school year — to help more students thrive at OBA.
The Discovery Academic Program, according to OBA literature, “provides guidance and therapy to students who have special education needs that cannot be met through the regular classroom,” challenging them to use their “God-given abilities to become independent and successful in the regular classroom.”
“These services allow us to maximize the learning capability of more students (for whom) it was too stressful for (OBA) to be a good fit,” Wilkins said. “Now, we can meet the needs of those students. ... It helps us meet them where they’re at and then provide the support they need to achieve — not just survive but actually thrive.”
Thanks to a donor and OBA’s Board of Directors and administrative staff, the program launched in August 2022.
Christ-centered education
It has four areas of service: Discovery Therapy, which is cognitive development therapy for qualified students; Learning Lab, which allows qualified students to get one-on-one help during the day; Homework Lab, which gives all students, for $10 per session, a space after school to get their homework done; and Accomodations Management.
Wilkins said the program offers more opportunities to families who want their children who have different academic learning abilities to have a Christ-centered education.
“Part of our identity as a college-preparatory school is the rigor and that conviction of, ‘Whatever the capacity that the Lord has created this student to have in an academic context — we want to maximize that and really challenge students to flourish in that area to serve the Lord and be a blessing to culture, society and the community.”
The program’s success, Wilkins said, was seen immediately.
“In my eight-year tenure here, we have the least amount of students on our extracurricular ineligibility list and the least amount of students needing credit recovery,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins said the program helps make the learning process more enjoyable for students, as they’re able to get the support they need and feel more relaxed because they know they have support to meet their goals.
Making the grades
Samantha Cheatham, director of and service provider for the Discovery Academic Program, said she’s seen a couple of students make progress in maintaining their grades and not feeling like they’re on a “roller coaster.”
“(The Discovery Academic Program) helps with that anxiety aspect,” Cheatham said. “Most students want to get good grades. ... It’s a program that focuses on how students process information and think through it — developing new ways for that to happen.”
Though the program is still in its first year, Wilkins said the plan is for it to stick around, hoping that once more families see its benefits the more the services will be used.
Cheatham, who taught special education classes at public schools for 29 years before joining OBA in August, said she wants to see it grow with more staff members and help even more students in the future.
“This opens up opportunities for some students who didn’t think OBA was an option for them,” she said. “OBA may be an option … where they can come and be successful, because there is support here for them.”
There are a few parameters children have to meet to be involved in the Discovery Academic Program. Those with questions or who want information can contact Cheatham at (580) 242-4104 or scheatham@oklahomabible.com.
Applications for enrollment for the next school year opened Jan. 24.
