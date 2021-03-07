ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid Dean Wayne McMillin is hoping the future is a lot like the past.
The pandemic was a major challenge for the 21-year Enid campus at 2929 E. Randolph, but McMillin said the school was able to adjust to the needs of its students and keep them and the overall campus safe. Now the goal is to get back to the business of higher education, but with safety of staff and students at the forefront, a lesson learned from the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re not completely up and running like we normally are,” McMillin said, “but we’re pretty close, and basically we’re keeping safety in mind in that regard.”
Back to normal for NWOSU-Enid would be reaching out to students who have thought about higher education but have not been able to commit. The school exclusively offers junior-senior level classes. Students can manage things in their own lives, he said, and still be able to obtain a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
The pandemic particularly hit hard in terms of the non-traditional student, which McMillin said is a “pretty significant part” of the NWOSU-Enid campus. The school wants to reach out to the students who may be juggling both a job and a family and see if it’s time now to think about reaching for that degree.
“We want to give them an opportunity to revisit their dreams of continuing their education,” he said.
Unique and affordable
A bridge program with Northern Oklahoma College allows the NOC Enid graduates to continue working toward their degrees at NWOSU-Enid. A student who wishes to continue to live on the NOC Enid campus can do so.
But many of the students attending Northwestern are non-traditional, so the university offers night courses in most of its graduate-level offerings and uses technology heavily for student-faculty interaction.
There are a number of programs for master’s degrees at the campus, McMillin said, and the school recently graduated its first class in doctorate of nursing practices (DNP), a program particularly beneficial to rural health.
Northwestern recently received an Psychology Degree Guide award for being a top-20 graduate program in counseling psychology. The ranking is on par with well-known colleges such as Penn, Lehigh, Boston College and Texas Tech.
The award considered such factors as academic curriculum and affordability.
“That’s a big honor for us to be able to provide that program,” McMillin said. “The faculty in that program is excellent and is doing a great job.”
The program, he said, is based on students meeting all criteria to become a licensed professional counselor in the state.
The school offers some 21 baccalaureate options — psychology, social work, business, accounting, education and nursing are popular.
“Academics and curriculum are important, but we provide value that comes with affordability,” McMillin said. “That is extremely important. Our tuition rates rank consistently with the other regional universities, and it’s a little more affordable than most university level schools.
“People are trying to juggle working and having a family. Being able to advance your degree is one of the things we hang our hat on.”
Different options
One positive aspect of the pandemic, McMillin said, was learning to take full advantage of technology.
“People began to see how they could be better at what they do using some of the technology,” McMillin said. “We made ourselves more accessible, and we had to become more creative about how we present our materials.
“Some of our faculty were already on the cutting edge, but a lot of them saw the value of being able to use technology and how they can serve the students. You will probably see the incorporation of technology a lot more in different programs and classes.”
NWOSU already had been noted for its use of interactive television to bring campus together in Alva, Enid, Woodward and Ponca City.
“It’s kind of nice when you can keep a professor at one site and be able to reach pretty effectively (across) multiple campuses,” McMillin said. “It keeps students in their communities and puts less demand on their time.”
Student commitment
McMillin has been associated with the nearly quarter-century-old Enid campus since its second-year of inception, and he said he has seen the campus’ legacy grow in the number of successful students who have graduated.
In the time before COVID-19, the school held an entrepreneur seminar, where most of the speakers have been Northwestern graduates who wished to share their ideas and stories of success.
“That’s quite an honor for the students who have come from the NWOSU-Enid campus,” McMillin said.
The typical NWOSU-Enid student — often being non-traditional — has a different level of motivation, McMillin said, because he or she pays his or her own way and takes time out of already-established lives to return to school.
“It’s the commitment on part of the students,” McMillin said. “We do try to provide resources and opportunities and advice on how to be proficient in pursuing those degrees.”
A bridge for students
The bridge program with NOC Enid — in which Enid Public Schools and Autry Technology Center also work with the colleges — offers a number of scholarships and stipends. The Enid Higher Education Council offers 10 scholarships — five for juniors and five for seniors.
The program is a rarity among different institutions of higher learning.
McMillin said he hopes this collaboration will lead to a broader reach to students so they could continue to juggle work, family and education.
“We’re always trying to figure out what we need to move on next,” McMillin said. “We’re always open to considering what options are going to be the most viable looking into the future. We may have programs that we not even thought about that will be important for the future of industry in this region.”
Strong connections
The school has a strong connection to the main campus in Alva, since professors there can interact with Enid students via satellite. And the faculty is tight-knit from being in the same one building on the Enid campus, McMillin said. Ditto for the students.
NWOSU saw improvements by installing a new computer system two years ago that has allowed both the Enid and Alva campuses to merge all data into a new platform, McMillin said.
The biggest challenge for the university still is financial — as NWOSU-Enid used to get some 70% funding from the state, and McMillin estimates that is under 30% now.
“We don’t have a lot of wiggle room,” he said. “The budget cuts have been really hard on us. We don’t have any room to adjust as much as a huge school like OU or OSU would have. We try to do more with less. To our credit, we have been very good at it, but it still causes us a lot of anxiety when we’re trying to plan for the next year.”
‘A seat at the table’
NWOSU-Enid has succeeded, McMillin said, because it has served the needs of and has been involved in the community. Teachers can go there to get their master’s degrees for instance.
“We’re always wanting a seat at the table when higher education comes up,” McMillin said. “We use a lot of our energies to let people know that we’re here and we’re here to serve the community and get students out in the classroom. Higher education has a great impact on the community and is vital to the community.”
NWOSU-Enid tries to offer more than just classes, McMillin said. The school offers psychology, social work and education clubs and is involved with the Enid Leadership Council.
“We have pretty good student leadership on campus,” McMillin said. “We’re looking to grow our students and give them every option that you can find at any other school.”
Students can purchase tickets for NWOSU football and basketball games. In non-pandemic years, the Ranger baseball team has played games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
The student government has had a fall festival, and there have been Thanksgiving dinners on campus “to bring everybody in and have a day of celebration,” McMillin said. “We’re always trying to give students ways to socialize and those things.”
McMillin, who is a Northwestern graduate himself, said everyone takes pride in being part of the NWOSU family and proudly will say, “Ride, Ranger Ride,” in homage to the university’s mascot.
McMillin went on to receive a master’s degree at the University of Central and a doctorate at Oklahoma State University. He hopes he is an example of what an Northwestern degree can mean.
“It’s great to be part of the pride that you have in finishing a degree,” McMillin said. “There are a lot of great memories. We’re always open to people who want to explore ideas and expand in what we’re trying to do.”
