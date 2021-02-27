ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s nationally accredited BSN to DNP program met with 100% success when its first class graduated in July 2019, and now the university is building on that success.
NWOSU’s first seven graduates of the program passed their national certification exams and are now employed.
Dr. Shelly Wells, chair of nursing, said it was no surprise all the graduates had immediate success.
“We anticipated this because we have stellar faculty,” she said. “All our faculty are practicing nurses, which is desirable an advanced practice setting.”
The program is structured for nurses who have a bachelor’s of science degree and wish to obtain a doctor of nursing practice, an advanced degree that enables them to work as advanced practice registered nurse.
The “advanced practice” designation means the degree-holder can do many things patients typically assume are the role of a doctor, including assessing, diagnosing and treating patients. Wells said APRNs also can prescribe medication under the supervision of a doctor.
“Honestly, an advanced practice nurse can run their own clinic or practice,” she said. “All they need the doctor for is prescriptions.”
As in most everything else, COVID-19 resulted in additional challenges to nursing and nursing education. Wells said some students in the traditional BSN program had a difficult time making classes due to COVID-19-related issues: parenting challenges, health, distancing, connectivity, and transportation. Nursing students are required to fulfill lab requirements, and lab classes can’t – as a rule – be completed virtually.
“Our enrollment in that program is holding steady with a class average of 25 students, but we only graduated 17 this past year due to COVID issues,” Wells said. “We did manage to network with some of our clinical partners to get seniors into paid internships, an arrangement that has been mutually beneficial.”
Students are required to complete clinical hours as part of the program, and prior to the pandemic it was taboo to pay students for their clinical hours, according to Wells. In order to help hospitals with staffing shortages and ensure students obtained their clinical hours, the school and their partners worked out the paid internship arrangement.
Wells said the online RN to BSN program designed for nurses who have completed their associate’s degrees has been steady in enrollment, too, with 20 per semester.
“Studies have confirmed that hospitals with a higher percentage of BSNs have better outcomes,” she said, “and we’re proud of the program. It was named the No. 1 online RN to BSN program in Oklahoma by RegisteredNursing.org last year.”
Telehealth has been a very important sector during the pandemic, and both the Alva and Enid Northwestern campuses have installed telehealth labs for their students in the BSN and the BSN to DNP programs. The labs allow the students to accumulate required hours as well as learn to use virtual stethoscopes and otoscopes.
Wells said faculty members work with students on communication skills in a virtual environment, as well.
“Now is a great time to be a nurse,” she said. “You can almost write your own ticket after graduation. There are plenty of professional opportunities, and, for the 19th straight year, nurses were rated highest for ethics and honesty in Gallup’s most trusted professions poll.”
NOC programs
Northern Oklahoma College offers two programs in nursing.
One, the associate of applied science degree is for those who want to become a registered nurse upon graduation. The other is the associate of science degree. This program is for those who want to transfer to a four-year college or university to earn a bachelor’s in nursing.
The school’s associate of applied science degree also can be earned by students pursuing a respiratory care study program. It is held in conjunction with Autry Technology Center.
Information about the schools’ programs can be obtained at https://www.noc.edu/ and https://www.nwosu.edu/ or by calling (580) 628-6200 for NOC and (580) 327-1700.
