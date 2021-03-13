ENID, Okla. — As the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of easing and discussion and action to end year-long restrictions begin, stories of those who serve our most vulnerable populations are plentiful.
Golden Oaks Village Director of Health Services Scott Bushong said the staff of about 115 people didn’t hesitate when the pandemic first began.
“They’ve certainly gone through a lot,” he said. “I think what’s most impressive with me is the fact they didn’t hesitate when this all started.”
Restrictions resulting from the pandemic halted visitations to nursing home and long-term care facilities and forced caregivers into roles of expert communicators.
“They rose to the occasion,” Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator and family guide for Greenbrier Village, said of the staff. “They went above and beyond.”
“Watching them do their regular jobs and then throwing in a pandemic … it altered the course of every day,” he said. “They stepped up to the plate and did things that were so kind and compassionate.”
They facilitated virtual visits through phones and devices and even windows, they brought residents items from outside the homes residents enjoyed like candy and books and provided comforts such as curling hair, because the hair-dresser wasn’t allowed to come and work.
“They just weren’t providing care, they were providing what I would call the capital-word care,” Weatherford said.
The same scenario played out at Golden Oaks and countless facilities in Enid, the state and nationwide.
“The first week we had to close down, they did an excellent job reassuring the residents and reassuring the families and not hesitating to step up to what we had to do,” Bushong said. “We had staff sacrifice everything. They came in, working countless hours and sacrificing their own health and emotional well-being.
“I’ll be forever grateful for the staff, the ways they dedicated and sacrificed themselves.
Bushong said virtual visits via FaceTime and frequent phone calls with family became commonplace, but the staff went further to ensure residents still had connections and, while they could never replace family, to make sure they still felt engaged.
“They did their best to nurture that relationship the best they could,” he said.
All of those efforts may seem like extra work, but that is not how Weatherford describes it at all. He said, “It’s been a joy.”
“We poured our lives into them, and right now they are celebrating.”
With the slowing number of COVID-19 cases in the community and state, Gov. Kevin Stitt has allowed some easing of restrictions, including those at nursing home and care facilities.
And while some restrictions remain in place, the biggest gains are families are allowed to come into the care facilities and see and interact with their loved ones again.
Residents are able to gather, while still distancing, in dining rooms and game areas to socialize once more.
Recent news of restrictions being eased to allow visitations was welcome to the Golden Oaks facilities, Bushong said, for the residents and maybe more for the caregivers.
“The staff is the one that is most excited because they get to see those relationships bloom,” he said of visits between residents and their families and friends. “The staff had to become the bridge to the families because the families couldn’t come in. It was even more imperative the families could get more accurate information about their family’s care.”
Opening up again has made such a social and emotional change, Weatherford said.
“Man, it’s made such a difference,” he said. “We always said this isn’t forever.”
And in the past several weeks the “light at the end of the tunnel has gotten brighter and brighter.”
“We’re celebrating. It’s a sweet time,” Weatherford said. “I think we’ve rounded that corner and that pretty soon we will be … I won’t say back to normal, but back to what the new normal will be. We’re going to be OK.”
Even with easing restrictions, Bushong said there still are milestones to be met before things return to what they were before the pandemic.
“We are in the process in working through our communication and working with our staff in a very measured way of opening our services,” he said.
Bushong said now is the time for leaders to examine how to best treat those who were most impacted by the pandemic.
“Now is the time that our local, state and federal governments start to finally band together and recognize seniors deserve better and our caregivers deserve better,” he said. “I’ve been in senior living for 24 years, and I’ve never experienced anything that could be even close to this. Social isolation, emotional loss, physical loss and dis-connectivity can be extremely traumatic to residents, family and staff.
“Caregivers in senor living need to be celebrated as heroes not just in the pandemic but beyond the pandemic.”
Bushong said there are lessons to be learned from the pandemic that became such a marathon event.
“Our fear is people will just go back to their normal lives, and they should, but we should learn from this,” he said. “Those folks who have weathered throughout need to be celebrated.”
