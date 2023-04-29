ENID, Okla. — Christy Northcutt always has been drawn to arts and education.

That’s why whenever she sees needs in those two important sectors in the Enid community, she steps up — sometimes intersecting the two.

Whether she’s chairing the Public Arts Commission of Enid, serving on various boards of directors for different organizations or coordinating a partnership between between Enid Public Schools and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Northcutt said she wants to improve the lives of those around her through her passions.

“Arts and education ... enrich your life — the quality of your life and of the community,” she said. “They made a difference in my life, so I want to share that with other people who may not otherwise have an opportunity to have arts in education.”

‘Important at any age’

Northcutt, born and raised in Enid, learned the importance of volunteerism from her parents while growing up, as they helped people and organizations in the community through donating, running a Mobile Meals route and more.

“Watching them do things for the community made a difference in my life,” she said. “I saw that doing things for other people is important, and you do things without expecting recognition or rewards. You do those things because it’s a need, and you see and can fill the need.”

Northcutt attended William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., and after two years she took one year off to travel with Up with People, which provides experiences “where young adults can take their passion of travel, volunteering, performance, education and leadership and put it into action through the power of their own voice.”

“In every town I went to (with Up with People), I did some type of community service,” she said. “That was a neat thing to remember in my early 20s — that community service is important at any age you can do it. ...

“It’s important to give back to your community when you can and in any capacity that you can. Some give monetary donations. Others give their time and talents, and there’s true value in that.”

Returning to serve Enid

After graduating with bachelor’s degrees in fine arts and marketing and business from WWU, Northcutt worked there for two years. She later worked for Phillips University, but after its 1998 closure she moved to Tulsa and worked for Bank of Oklahoma as the vice president of marketing.

She married her husband Scott and moved back to Enid, where she worked with Bank of Oklahoma for another year before resigning in 2004 to care for her oldest child Nate, later having her second child Len.

Northcutt also formed Stroller Fit, a fitness program for mothers and their children; Be Fit Kids, later taken over by Community Development Support Association, and the Be Fit Kids Buzz Run, which is still held every year for children to participate in a fun event that promotes health and fitness in a low-risk, high-reward environment; and Fit Chicks, which is the umbrella under which she operates, still teaching bar classes twice per week.

Almost immediately after returning to Enid, Northcutt became active on different boards of directors for Enid Symphony Orchestra and Enid Arts Council, both per request, and Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.

While Northcutt was on the arts council, a partnership between Enid Public Schools and the JFK Center for the Performing Arts, through the Partners in Education program, was started in 2005.

Northcutt served as the coordinator for Partners in Education for about 15 years. She went to Washington, D.C., annually to select professional development programs for EPS’ teachers to receive training for and then implement arts integration curriculum into their classrooms, like Marcia Daft’s “Moving Through Math,” which allows students to use art forms such as storytelling, music and movement to represent and solve problems such as skip counting, place values and spatial shapes.

Northcutt has been recognized through awards and other honors, but that’s not why she has dedicated her time to volunteerism.

“It’s an honor to be recognized, but it’s humbling because you don’t do it for the recognition — you do it for others,” she said.

And she hopes her efforts will leave an impact on her children and inspire them to volunteer and serve their communities in their own ways — “to match their passions and talents.”

Art in public places

Art adds to the quality of life in Enid, Northcutt said, and enriches people’s lives.

She also said art can draw people to communities and is important for the people who are growing up and living in Enid.

“‘What are they seeing? What are they learning?” Northcutt said. “You have to have those things for all ages, and that’s why I love art.”

For a few years now, Northcutt has been on the Public Arts Commission of Enid, currently serving as the chair.

Northcutt said having a say in Enid’s public artwork means a lot, adding that it’s been nice to see the various art projects from beginning to end and then to see community members enjoy them.

“I think that’s the thing that means the most to me — seeing our community’s positive reaction and enjoyment of the artistic additions that we do for the community,” she said.

Some of the art projects PACE has helped fund include “Under Her Wing Was the Universe,” “Lazy Circles in the Sky” and Woodring Wall of Honor’s “Heroes from the Heartland” exhibit.

PACE is also bringing touchable art to the Enid Trail System. So far, two different art projects have been chosen to be installed along a portion of the trail.

Northcutt said her biggest role with PACE, to date, has been commissioning an artist to paint a mural at Enid Skate Park.

Out of 21 submissions, Los Angeles artist Matt Dean — known as Kiptoe — was chosen, with Northcutt having other members of PACE and stakeholders in the community around the Enid Skate Park included in the selection.

Throughout the painting of “Shred City,” Northcutt said children were watching Kiptoe and asking him questions, and on the day Kiptoe signed his name to the finished mural, children were there asking him to spray paint his name on their skateboards, scooters and even T-shirts.

“(The children) were talking to an artist from California. They were seeing, ‘OK, an artist doesn’t have to be someone who is sitting in a studio painting a watercolor flower,’” Northcutt said. “It was showing somebody something different. ... It motivates people to think about what they could do themselves.”