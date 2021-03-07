ENID, Okla. — Anyone hospitalized in the coming years wouldn’t want a nurse whose college clinical experience was limited because of the pandemic. Yet, this has become a real national concern for nursing schools.
Facing this concern, Northern Oklahoma College has transformed the way it provides education to ensure NOC nursing students graduate more competent and confident for practice in spite of pandemic-limited experience.
Nikole Hicks, NOC’s Nursing Division chair, said nursing students receive their education in three parts: 1) Theory classes, learn information, choose limited-capacity in person or online live classes, 2) Lab, on campus learning by hands-on simulation, limited capacity, and 3) Clinical, hands-on experience being a practicing student outside of campus taking care of clients.
The pandemic has been especially hard on clinical experiences where hospitals and nursing homes wish to protect both client and student. As COVID-19 numbers grew in the area, a shortage of personal protective equipment resulted in a student who used to work with two or three patients to be limited to one. Whereas NOC used to place two or three students in the emergency room or the intensive-care unit multiple times, the goal now is to get them in even once. With nurses in those areas having heavier patient loads now, student nurses actually could become a burden.
Other clinical opportunities narrowed as nursing homes limited access to their high-risk population. Health fairs and schools, where students gain experience, were canceled or closed.
It became apparent when students were limited in the clinical setting that the NOC faculty couldn’t do a good job with clinical education in just a virtual environment.
Dedicated lab instructor
“In the past, students learned a lot of theory in practicum, and in clinical settings they would learn how to do more hands-on skills, like how to put on an EKG,” said April Heitfeld, RN nursing instructor on the Enid campus. “Even if students weren’t there in their education, clinical experience would illustrate reading an EKG strip, how to look at telemetry.”
While students watched all of that virtually, it was not the same as doing it in person.
As “social distancing” limited NOC room capacity, faculty had to split classes and teach material three times over, causing students to get less access to labs and faculty. Instead of all instructors working in the skills lab, the NOC faculty implemented one dedicated lab instructor on each campus and mandatory skills time, during which each student spent additional time for more deliberate, directed practice.
“Students are actually getting more lab time now because of this added dedicated time,” Heitfeld said. “One student might need practice drawing up medications, another practice with IVs. It is more individualized. They have deliberate, dedicated time to practice those hands-on skills.”
“There is an instructor available to help them understand and garner that knowledge to go along with the skill itself,” Hicks added. “... it’s not just important to know how to do things as a nurse, its important to know why you do things. The dedicated lab instructor is there to help probe and encourage them to tie that reason behind it, so they can in turn educate their clients.”
This year, faculty also incorporated mannequins and simulation items in skills lab along with the lecture. Students practice past and new skills that go with new material.
“When we do our cardiac lecture telling how to put on a 12-lead EKG, we now illustrate it in lab not just teach it in theory,” Heitfeld said. “Before, most of that was picked up in clinical. But because clinical hours became limited, faculty had to bring that education to students. We are really working to tie the theory in lecture with hands-on in skills lab experiences.”
NOC has the benefit of high-fidelity child, infant and adult mannequins that can be programmed to create scenarios students are not likely to see in clinical practice.
“We call them high-acuity, low-frequency events,” Hicks explained. “These are high-risk, critical situations students need to know how to respond to in order to save a client’s life. We create a simulated experience in a controlled lab environment, then students are able to process and talk about that experience and are ready for it in practice.”
New statewide initiative
NOC has participated in a program called My Clinical Exchange for years and requests clinical dates at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Stillwater Medical Center and OU Children’s and OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. They also take all students to OU Medical Center for an additional day.
Students used to care for two or three clients during clinical, but they cannot take on COVID-19 or isolation clients, which sometimes leaves only one client as an option. They still are able to go to all clinical partners in Enid: St. Mary’s, Integris Bass and home health. However, facilities may be limiting one student in the ICU at a time, rather than two or three, and limiting or not allowing students in the ER.
“Because we had less clinical placements, we have worked with other schools and facilitates statewide to develop Academic Practice Partnerships, which is a new model for nursing education,” Hicks said. “Nursing students volunteer, we nominate them and hospitals interview, select and hire them. These students are employees and able to finish their last semester completing that clinical experience. Instead of being in a group of six students with a clinical instructor overseeing all of them, they work one-on-one with a registered nurse preceptor. The student goes to work when the preceptor goes to work, and they work together.”
At the same time a faculty member oversees the student.
Since these students are employees, they can take care of COVID-19 patients and be in ICU and the ER. They have more exposure to new experiences, and the facility is getting a committed employee.
“The goal is to not only help students be more prepared for practice but also help them make that transition into the new nurse role while helping address the nursing shortage,” Hicks said.
There is no guarantee of future employment, but the facility is learning whether a student would be a good fit. For the facilities, it’s a pipeline with the hopes of keeping a valuable employee. For students, it gives some income to help with educational expenses.
“Students are also gaining a better sense of professional communication, because they are colleagues now rather than student with a clinical instructor,” Hicks added.
Student nurse Yunuen Molina said she believes she is learning a more with the practice partnership than through traditional clinical experience.
“It’s been a learning experience helping me prepare for my nursing career,” she said.
Tina Faw Faw, RN preceptor for Yuneun, said the partnership has been a rewarding experience.
“I have enjoyed working one-on-one with Yunuen, sharing my knowledge and experience with a future nurse.”
Hicks summarized that “in a lot of ways we are just elevating that clinical education that students are receiving in response to the limitations we had because of COVID. And we believe that the dedicated lab instructor and Academic Practice Partnerships are very positive changes for students’ education, and they will continue even after the pandemic.”
