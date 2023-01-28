ENID, Okla. — No one was immune to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Northern Oklahoma College was no exception.
NOC Board of Regents Chair Jami Groendyke said the challenges the college faced during the pandemic were “significant,” but she felt NOC continued to do a “great job” for the communities it serves at its campuses in Enid, Stillwater and Tonkawa.
“I came on the board in the fall of 2019 and I have hardly seen a normal year. ... COVID shut everything down in 2020,” she said. “COVID was difficult. Until last year, state appropriations had continually dropped. Our student population dropped.”
She said NOC has had to find ways to keep students and faculty safe, implementing and planning for social distancing and rolling out technology to transit into online learning.
“Getting all the technology where we could still serve the students was challenging,” Groendyke said. “It’s a lot different. The courses are a lot different. The challenges were significant.”
She said NOC used funds received via The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES Act, to overcome some challenges presented by the pandemic.
“I think people think colleges make a lot of money, and we don’t. A lot of colleges don’t make much money,” Groendyke said. “We got a lot of CARES money, which really was a blessing.”
Focus on recruiting
After pandemic restrictions were lifted and recovery began, NOC began bolstering relationships with local communities and began to also focus on recruiting.
“We have a vice president, Dr. Rick Edgington, and he has done a fabulous job with recruitment,” Groendyke said.
Last year, NOC saw an increase in student enrollment, thanks in part to area high school students taking advantage of concurrent enrollment programs.
“We have a partnership with Blackwell High School for concurrent enrollment,” she said. “The state will fund seniors and, if (funds are) available, juniors.”
She said if there are funds needed for high school juniors to enroll, the Blackwell community has donors who will cover the fees for those juniors in need.
“That’s been a big help, and we’ve started to partner with other communities,” Groendyke said, noting Pond Creek and Chisholm schools began working with the college. She said Enid High School has done “a wonderful job” working with NOC to get students concurrently enrolled.
She said the college also has been working with prospective students to determine if NOC is the right fit.
“I think the other thing is getting out and helping people understand how they can afford it,” Groendyke said.
She said Edgington has helped those questioning if higher education is right for them to understand the pros and cons.
“He’s just done a fabulous job, and he’s helped demystify what can be overwhelming to people,” she said. “We have a lot of first-generation students, and he gives them a road map and helps them see its possible.”
‘Everything is shifting’
She said recruiting for NOC post-pandemic has been a shift.
“Everything is shifting. That higher education model is changing,” she said. “How do you get to students now? How do you get to kids who have a lot of options?
“I think the way we have to recruit students had to change, and I think he did a wonderful job of that,” she said of Edgington’s work.
Groendyke said she seen during her tenure that NOC does a great job for the Enid area.We have really great partnership with Northwestern and Enid High,” she said. “I’m a little partial because I went to NOC Enid. It’s a good place, and I loved my time there. I have fond memories of being at NOC.”
