ALVA, Okla. — The second oldest museum in Oklahoma is housed in Northwest Oklahoma, with thousands of items, many of which are rare or extinct. It is a gold mine of historical data that has drawn in many different types of visitors throughout the years.

The Museum of Natural History at Northwestern Oklahoma State University was established in 1902 and houses a variety of preserved birds, mammoth tusks, fossils and artifacts and various taxidermy.

There is an extensive collection of biological specimens native to the Oklahoma area. There also are hundreds of specimens of mammals, birds and bird eggs from Alaska, New Mexico and Africa that were donated, collected and acquired from instructors, students and donors.

Professor G.W. Stevens, the museum’s founder, and his students collected and prepared much of the material on display today. The displays are updated regularly and studied or used as specimens in natural science classes at Northwestern.

The 3,500-square-foot museum is open by request to a wide range of visitors — community members, alumni, visiting graduate students, scientists from other universities and students from the university and Northwest Oklahoma.

Steven Thompson, co-director and professor of biology at NWOSU, said he always is surprised by the variety of visitors.

“I frequently hear people talking about how they first visited the museum as part of an elementary school trip and now return as adults to share the museum with family,” Thompson said. “As the pandemic improves, we are looking forward to hosting more school groups. Last week, we had students from three different Enid high school classes visiting the museum. On several different occasions I have had relatives of former museum directors visit or contact the museum to learn more about their family members, or those whose family donated items to the museum to contact me for more information about the exhibits.”

Preserved in time





Currently the museum has more than 6,000 accessioned items. Exhibits include mounted birds and mammals, Pleistocene fossils, and geological, anthropological, archaeological and natural history displays, as well as historical photographs and articles dealing with the university and Northwest Oklahoma.

Besides visiting scientists or historians, some visitors attend as part of their Northwestern classes, Thompson said.

“I am occasionally contacted by graduate students and scientists from other universities, asking for access to museum specimens,” Thompson said. “Most recently we helped an OSU student who was researching wolves and related canids. We were able to give her access to a wolf skull collected in Oklahoma that was radio-carbon dated to the early 1700s.”

“We had another graduate student contact us who was studying prairie chickens. He was able to get DNA from some of our mounts to compare to current prairie chicken populations. We have also had artists use some of our taxidermy mounts as models. We have several specimens on loan to the Science Museum Oklahoma in OKC.”

Nicholus Ledbetter, museum co-director, and his student Gibson Barlow currently are using some of the museum’s fluid preserved for a developmental study of salamanders, Thompson said.

A former student of Thompson’s created an access database for the museum. Several different students have created or updated exhibits. Northwestern biology students use specimens in class. Some ornithology students recently helped start updating some of the scientific names for birds that have been changed as our understanding of systematics has progressed, Thompson said.

The museum is housed on the second floor of the Jesse Dunn Building, in what once was the university’s library. It is a large, elegant area interesting for its architecture and decoration, as well as for its contents, according to Northwestern’s website.

The museum’s open hours vary. Those interested can call the museum directors — (580) 327-8566 for Thompson or (580) 327-8673 for Ledbetter — for specific tour hours.