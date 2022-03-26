ENID, Okla. — Historians, like Jake Krumwiede, tend to look toward the past and are, by nature, “protectors” of objects and of stories.
As the executive director of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, though, Krumwiede is looking toward the future when it comes to the CSRHC’s institutional history.
“What is the path forward? It’s vision, leadership and a lot of other things. So when it comes to our institutional history, I don’t want us to look backward anymore,” Krumwiede said. “I want us to look forward — where we’re going with the road map to the future — with some influence of the past, obviously.”
Getting the message out
In 2011, CSRHC opened after years of fundraising as an expansion of the original Museum of the Cherokee Strip, which was organized in the 1950s by the Sons and Daughters of the Cherokee Strip Pioneers.
About 10,000 people per year — with the exception of the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — visit the center, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021.
“We’ve been making a big effort ... to not just get back to where we were before (the pandemic), but to start to push forward into the next ... 10 years,” Krumwiede said, “and not look backward but look forward.”
A lot of that “forward movement,” Krumwiede said, includes more community involvement and partnerships with organizations like Gaslight Theatre, Visit Enid and the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Krumwiede also said the CSRHC has to be “economical” when it comes to spending money on marketing, so another part of moving forward is increasing the CSRHC’s presence on social media.
“Marketing is a lot of things all at once,” he said. “It’s trying to be able to get our message out there to people in the right way — a strategic way, and a way that we can afford.”
‘Shoot for the moon’
When Krumwiede became executive director in 2019, CSRHC had a couple thousand followers on Facebook. Now, the number is at nearly 11,000, and the center now has an account on Instagram, as well.
One year from now, Krumwiede said he wants the CSRHC to have 20,000 visitors, which he admitted is a “lofty goal.”
But one of his favorite “poster-in-a-high-school-classroom” quote is: “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”
“I want the Heritage Center to be brought into its next era of its existence,” Krumwiede said. “I don’t want to always be comparing our numbers and efforts — whether it be fundraising or attendance — in those glory days when we first opened. ...
“I want to be setting new records every year. I want to do better than the year before. I want us to have more people here. I want us to raise more money than we did the year before. Every single year. I want it to be a better experience.”
‘Reasons to come back’
CSRHC has multiple monthly and annual events to help give people “reasons to come back,” Krumwiede said.
Since the center operates during “banker hours,” the Museum After Dark event series gives visitors the opportunity to explore the museum after 5 p.m.
“How are working people, or people who have kids, never able to come and visit the museum,” Krumwiede said. “The only chance you have is a Saturday, and then you’re competing with literally everything else in the world, so we wanted to create some recurring programs where the museum is open late.”
Additionally, the CSRHC’s History Alive! events, held on the first and third Saturdays of the month at the Humphrey Heritage Village, feature re-enactors who show visitors what life was like in the pioneer days of the Enid area and the Cherokee Outlet.
“I’ve wanted to make that an integral part of what the experience is here at the Heritage Center — where it’s not just a bunch of empty buildings,” Krumwiede said. “You walk out there, and there’s actually life, and you feel like you are able to better understand the time period because there are interpreters there to tell you and show you what life was like.”
If there are consistently a good amount of volunteers, Krumwiede said he would like to have History Alive! events every weekend.
Krumwiede has not been able to experience Summer Chautauqua in the flesh because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual event will be held this year during the second full week of June.
“I’m excited to see it this year and to have everybody at the Heritage Center,” Krumwiede said.
Family Farm Day, an annual event, celebrates “agricultural heritage” and gives families the opportunity to experience different hands-on activities like churning butter, decorating pumpkins and shelling and grinding corn.
Christmas in the Village also is held annually and gives visitors the opportunity to experience a Victorian Christmas.
An upcoming event, in partnership with Gaslight Theatre, is the production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which will be held May 6-8 and 13-14 in the Heritage Village.
The porch of the Glidewell House will be turned into a stage for the production, in which Krumwiede will perform as part of the cast.
“It’s exactly what I want to see out there in the Village — life happening, people gathering and using all of the buildings that are there outside of their intended purposes,” Krumwiede said.
A unique story in history
The CSRHC’s permanent exhibit gallery was built in 2011, and Krumwiede calls it the “narrative of Northwest Oklahoma.”
The story of the region, he said, is one of survival — folks looking for a fresh start in the Great Plains and eventually learning how to thrive.
“Our exhibit gallery goes through that story from when the land was opened up for public settlement,” Krumwiede said. “Once people were here, what did that start to look like — agriculture, oil and then just everyday life from that point forward.”
Temporary exhibits are shown at the CSRHC, as well, including traveling exhibits and those put together by staff members. The number of traveling exhibits that come to the CSRHC depends on the year, but typically, there’s at least one per year.
The “All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,” in a partnership with the National Orphan Train Complex in Concordia, Kan., will run through June, and Krumwiede said there are a few “really great” upcoming exhibits coming to the CSRHC in 2023.
“All of them will be somewhat generally related to our mission in some way, but there will be a lot of variety to them, too,” he said, “Every time you come and visit, you’ll be getting something a little bit different.”
Both the museum and the Research Center are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Humphrey Heritage Village has daily tours, weather permitting, at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for those ages 65 and older and $4 for ages 6 to 18. Veterans and those with a valid military issued ID, children younger than 5 years old and CSRHC and OHS members can all visit for free.
For groups of 10 or more, the cost is $5 per person, and a family of up to six members can visit for $18.
Krumwiede said he thinks it’s important for everyone to get to know and understand the history of Northwest Oklahoma.
“I think the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center ... tells the story of us,” he said. “It tells the story of who we are as a people, what makes us different and what makes us unique. It’s a little bit about our cultural identity and who we are. It’s the story of us.”
