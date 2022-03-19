ENID, Okla. — Every year, hundreds of airmen arrive in Enid for training at Vance Air Force Base. The Enid community has a legacy of helping pilot trainees and new instructors feel connected to the community and northwest Oklahoma, and the Enid News & Eagle is part of that endeavor.

Making connections

Each week, the News & Eagle publishes the Vance Airscoop, a tabloid-sized, free publication. Vance Airscoop provides information about Vance Air Force Base, in Enid, Okla., in particular and the United States Air Force in general, as well as local coverage of even ts in Northwest Oklahoma.

Airscoop is created and published weekly by the Enid News & Eagle, the community’s local news source, with cooperation from Vance Air Force Base public affairs office.

“We work cooperatively with the public affairs office at Vance to provide news and information of interest to our military members,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher.

The Vance Airscoop has been published for more than 50 years. The publication has undergone a number of changes throughout the years as the news and information industry has evolved. The Air Force contracted with the News & Eagle to print the publication until 2005. Since that time, the News & Eagle has published the weekly newspaper separately, with the cooperation of the Vance public affairs office.

Vance Airscoop also includes a website, Facebook page and a Twitter account.

“The Airscoop is a communications bridge between the base and the community,” Allen said. “Each week, the Airscoop provides a glimpse of what is going on in the community.

Each Friday, 2,000 Airscoop publications are delivered on base.

Another benefit of the Airscoop and its companion website is it provides a sense of history for military members who retire and continue to live in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.

“It’s amazing how many veterans who have come through Vance Air Force Base eventually decide to make Enid and Northwest Oklahoma their permanent home when they retire from the military,” Allen said. “The Airscoop is their connection to their history on the base as well.”

Providing information

In addition to the weekly Airscoop, the Enid News & Eagle partners with the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce to provide an annual Vance Relocation Guide.

Allen said the guide is published annually with updated information from both the public affairs office at Vance, the Enid Chamber and other community organizations in Enid.

“We think it’s important to let those folks coming into Vance from all over the country know about how special Enid is and how welcoming Enid is to them,” Allen said. “The relocation guide gives them not only information they need to know as they orient to Vance Air Force Base but also about the community.”

The guide includes demographic information about Enid, important phone numbers, health care options, finding a home, church listings, sports and fitness facilities, arts and historic sites and attractions, a restaurant listing and much more.

“The publication is supported by Enid and Northwest Oklahoma advertisers who also understand the importance of helping our Vance personnel acclimate to Enid and know where to find things they need,” Allen said. “We greatly appreciate their support.”

Additionally, there is a list of military discounts available from local businesses, which also benefits military retirees, Allen said.

“The Enid News & Eagle values the trust of Vance Air Force Base in letting us partner with them to provide information needs for the Vance community,” Allen said.